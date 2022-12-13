Cleveland Guardians' 2023 Projected Starting Lineup After Signing Mike Zunino
The Cleveland Guardians added to their roster Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent catcher Mike Zunino.
The addition of Zunino should improve the Guardians offensively. The Guardians hit the second-fewest amount of home runs in 2022. Now, they add one of the best power-hitting catchers in the game.
Zunino clubbed a career-high 33 home runs as a member of the Tampa Bay Rays in 2021. He also hit 20 or more home runs in 2017 and 2018, when he was still a member of the Seattle Mariners.
The Guardians also added switch-hitting All-Star first baseman Josh Bell last week.
Here's a look at our projected 2023 starting lineup for the Cleveland Guardians, as of Dec. 13, including 2022 slash lines:
1) LF Steven Kwan .298/.373/.773
2) SS Amed Rosario .283/.312/.715
3) 3B Jose Ramirez .280/.355/.869
4) DH Josh Naylor .256/.319/.771
5) RF Oscar Gonzalez .296/.327/.788
6) 1B Josh Bell .266/.362/.784
7) 2B Andres Gimenez .297/.371/.900
8) C Mike Zunino .148/.195/.499
9) CF Myles Straw .221/.291/564
The Guardians will likely add more to their roster before the end of the winter. Their offseason appears to be far from over.
