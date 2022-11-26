Could Pittsburgh Pirates Bring Back Veteran Outfielder Andrew McCutchen?

The Pittsburgh Pirates have already made a pair of moves this offseason to add veterans to their clubhouse.

Two weeks ago, the Pirates traded for first baseman Ji-Man Choi from the Tampa Bay Rays. Friday, the club signed free agent first baseman and designated hitter Carlos Santana.

Could the Pirates add one more veteran to their clubhouse this winter?

Former Pirates star and 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen is a free agent. Would a reunion make sense for both parties?

McCutchen signed a one-year, $8.5 million contract with the Milwaukee Brewers in March. McCutchen slashed .237/.316/.700 with 17 home runs and 69 RBI over 134 games in 2022. McCutchen appeared in 82 games as the Brewers' designated hitter, and 53 games in the outfield.

At age 36, McCutchen may not be the Gold Glove outfielder that he once was, but he rated okay defensively in 2022, collecting 4 Defensive Runs Saved. McCutchen has a reputation as a great clubhouse guy and veteran leader. He could be a great mentor to the Pirates' young prospects coming up through their pipeline.

If they wanted to, the Pirates could pursue McCutchen and welcome home a Pirates great and fan favorite, just as the St. Louis Cardinals welcomed back Albert Pujols last year.

McCutchen could split time in the corner outfield with Jack Suwinski, Cal Mitchell and Miguel Andujar. However, if executive Ben Cherington does not want another outfielder cutting into Mitchell and Suwinski's playing time, as they each continue to develop, Pittsburgh won't be Cutch's home in 2023.

There have not been any reports linking the Pirates to Cutch. Then again, there has been little to no reports linking Cutch to any team. It will be interesting to see where the 2013 NL MVP plays next.

