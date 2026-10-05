MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Slide With Upset Possible, White Sox Surge
The American League and National League Division Series will wrap up over the next few days. At the very least, we know that the National League Championship Series will begin on Oct. 11 between the final two National League clubs. On Oct. 12, the American League Championship Series will begin between the final two American League clubs. That's one week away, as of writing.
Right now, there are still four teams alive in both the National League and the American League. The four teams left in the National League are the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres. In the American League, the final four teams are the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.
As of writing, the Brewers hold a 2-0 series lead over the Padres and the Dodgers and Braves are tied with one win apiece in the National League. In the American League, the White Sox have a 1-0 lead over the Guardians and the Rays have a 1-0 lead over the Yankees.
With that being said, here are our latest power rankings on the eight remaining teams in the 2026 season.
No. 8: Cleveland Guardians
The Guardians had a first-round bye and extra time to prepare, but dropped the first game of the ALDS against the White Sox at home. The White Sox are red-hot and the Guardians didn't show much in the loss. Right now, they're two losses away from elimination.
No. 7: San Diego Padres
Things can change quickly in baseball, to say the least. The Padres entered the playoffs as the hottest team in baseball and dominated en route to the NLDS. Then, Milwaukee won the first two games of the series and now the Padres are a loss away from going home.
No. 6: New York Yankees
The Yankees dropped Game 1 against the Rays and will turn to Cam Schlittler in Game 2 to try to right the ship. The Yankees have the pitching to move up this list, but the Rays are in the driver's seat.
No. 5: Chicago White Sox
Chicago is the biggest shocker in the playoffs right now in general. They're a fun, young group and have the series lead over the Guardians. It'd be good for baseball if this Cinderella story continues.
No. 4: Atlanta Braves
The Braves knotted the NLDS against the Dodgers at one game apiece, despite the bold choice to roll with a bullpen day in Game 2. In Game 3, the Braves will return home and turn to Chris Sale to try to take the series lead.
No. 3: Los Angeles Dodgers
The Dodgers need Yoshinobu Yamamoto to carry the load in the playoffs again in Game 3. He'll face off against Sale. The Dodgers are still the Dodgers, so they have to be favored. But if the Braves win Game 3, these rankings will flip. The Dodgers are on upset watch.
No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays
Drew Rasmussen just dominated the Yankees to win Game 1 for the Rays. Right now, Tampa Bay has to be the favorite to win the American League.
No.1: Milwaukee Brewers
The Jackson Chourio show has taken over the NLDS and Milwaukee now is one win away from advancing. No one could figure out the Padres over the final few weeks of the season. That's until facing the Brewers. Milwaukee is close to another NLCS berth.
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Patrick McAvoy's experiences include local and national sports coverage at the New England Sports Network with a focus on baseball and basketball. Outside of journalism, Patrick also received an MBA at Brandeis University. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com