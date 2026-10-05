MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers Slide With Upset Possible, White Sox Surge

The American League and National League Division Series will wrap up over the next few days. At the very least, we know that the National League Championship Series will begin on Oct. 11 between the final two National League clubs. On Oct. 12, the American League Championship Series will begin between the final two American League clubs. That's one week away, as of writing.

Right now, there are still four teams alive in both the National League and the American League. The four teams left in the National League are the Milwaukee Brewers, Los Angeles Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and the San Diego Padres. In the American League, the final four teams are the Tampa Bay Rays, Cleveland Guardians, Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees.

As of writing, the Brewers hold a 2-0 series lead over the Padres and the Dodgers and Braves are tied with one win apiece in the National League. In the American League, the White Sox have a 1-0 lead over the Guardians and the Rays have a 1-0 lead over the Yankees.

With that being said, here are our latest power rankings on the eight remaining teams in the 2026 season.

No. 8: Cleveland Guardians

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez (11) throws to first base during the ninth inning against the Chicago White Sox in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Guardians had a first-round bye and extra time to prepare, but dropped the first game of the ALDS against the White Sox at home. The White Sox are red-hot and the Guardians didn't show much in the loss. Right now, they're two losses away from elimination.

No. 7: San Diego Padres

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; San Diego Padres outfielder Fernando Tatis Jr. (23) hits a single during the seventh inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. in game one of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Things can change quickly in baseball, to say the least. The Padres entered the playoffs as the hottest team in baseball and dominated en route to the NLDS. Then, Milwaukee won the first two games of the series and now the Padres are a loss away from going home.

No. 6: New York Yankees

Sep 29, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Cam Schlittler (31) reacts after being taken out of the game against the Boston Red Sox by manager Aaron Boone (17) during the seventh inning of game one of the Wildcard round of the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Yankees dropped Game 1 against the Rays and will turn to Cam Schlittler in Game 2 to try to right the ship. The Yankees have the pitching to move up this list, but the Rays are in the driver's seat.

No. 5: Chicago White Sox

Oct 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Chicago White Sox first baseman Munetaka Murakami (5) celebrates after the game against the Cleveland Guardians in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chicago is the biggest shocker in the playoffs right now in general. They're a fun, young group and have the series lead over the Guardians. It'd be good for baseball if this Cinderella story continues.

No. 4: Atlanta Braves

Oct 1, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) reacts after the final out of the ninth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Braves knotted the NLDS against the Dodgers at one game apiece, despite the bold choice to roll with a bullpen day in Game 2. In Game 3, the Braves will return home and turn to Chris Sale to try to take the series lead.

No. 3: Los Angeles Dodgers

Sep 23, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto (18) gets set to run on to the field for the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Dodgers need Yoshinobu Yamamoto to carry the load in the playoffs again in Game 3. He'll face off against Sale. The Dodgers are still the Dodgers, so they have to be favored. But if the Braves win Game 3, these rankings will flip. The Dodgers are on upset watch.

No. 2: Tampa Bay Rays

Oct 3, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts in the seventh inning against the New York Yankees in game one of the ALDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drew Rasmussen just dominated the Yankees to win Game 1 for the Rays. Right now, Tampa Bay has to be the favorite to win the American League.

No.1: Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 4, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jackson Chourio (11) hits the game-winning two RBI hit during the ninth inning against the San Diego Padres in game two of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jackson Chourio show has taken over the NLDS and Milwaukee now is one win away from advancing. No one could figure out the Padres over the final few weeks of the season. That's until facing the Brewers. Milwaukee is close to another NLCS berth.