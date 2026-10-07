Brewers Can't Afford to Make This Same Mistake Again in Game 4

The Milwaukee Brewers have been quick to remove their starting pitchers in the National League Division Series so far. With that being said, the Brewers' bullpen has been stretched thin in the process as well.

In Game 3, the Brewers turned to Dustin May on the hill and he completed three full innings. He came out for the fourth inning, but was pulled mid-at-bat after throwing five straight balls. Arguably, he was pulled a bit early and then the bullpen had to be nearly perfect from there on out to keep Milwaukee in the fight. JoJo Romero allowed an earned run and Antonio Senzatela allowed an unearned run and Milwaukee went on to lose 4-3. Overall, the Brewers' bullpen was asked to give Milwaukee five innings of action after tallying four innings in Game 2 and five innings in Game 1. In three games, Milwaukee's bullpen has racked up 14 innings pitched. In comparison, the starters have combined for 12 innings pitched.

Robert Gasser will take the hill on Wednesday in Game 4. He's fresh and hasn't taken the hill since Sep. 25. He tallied 18 total innings pitched in his final three outings of the season and allowed just two earned runs over that stretch. At the end of the day, on paper, Gasser is positioned to come and help this club and arguably the Brewers should be prepared to stick with him, unless the wheels completely come off.

The Brewers Shouldn't Be Quick To Go To The Bullpen

Milwaukee Brewers offense and strategy coordinator Jason Lane and manager Pat Murphy (49) talk during the second inning of their game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, September 27, 2026 at American Family Field in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

At the end of the day, we've already seen a lot from this bullpen. The Padres' batters have seen more of the relievers, than of the starters themselves.

Kyle Harrison is fresh and hasn't pitched in the playoffs yet. Neither Trevor Megill nor Aaron Ashby took the hill on Tuesday night and could be options if need be. Abner Uribe has pitched in all three games so far.

One thing that tends to happen in the postseason is that clubs are quick to move away from hurlers if there is even a hint of struggle. In a perfect world, Gasser will come out and toss a complete game shutout and this will all be a moot point. If that doesn't happen, Milwaukee shouldn't necessarily be quick on the trigger and yank Gasser out. The bullpen has been taxed and it arguably could cause more harm than good. This will all be determined on the field. Fortunately, Game 4 will kick off in just a few hours, as of writing.