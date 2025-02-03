FanGraphs Projects Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to Put Up Wild 2-Way Stats in 2025
Shohei Ohtani has been putting up video game numbers ever since he arrived in MLB, and that is unlikely to change in 2025.
The Los Angeles Dodgers superstar won NL MVP last season, batting .310 with 54 home runs, 38 doubles, seven triples, 130 RBI, 134 runs, 59 stolen bases, a 1.093 OPS and a 9.1 fWAR. All the broken records and team success largely wiped away the fact that Ohtani, known for being a two-way player, didn't even pitch a single inning in 2024.
Ohtani is now fully recovered from the elbow surgery that kept him off the mound last year. And while a procedure on his non-throwing shoulder will prevent him from pitching to open the season, Ohtani is expected to join the Dodgers rotation by May.
The 30-year-old do-it-all superstar will therefore have even more production to build out his resume in 2025 as he looks to snag his fourth career MVP award.
FanGraphs' Steamer projections have Ohtani batting .280 with 43 home runs, 30 doubles, five triples, 104 RBI, 123 runs, 34 stolen bases and a .939 OPS across 150 games this coming season. That same model has him going 9-6 as a pitcher with a 3.48 ERA, 1.165 WHIP and 141 strikeouts in 121.0 innings.
Altogether, the Steamer model expects Ohtani to finish 2025 with an 8.1 fWAR.
Ohtani is a .282 hitter with a .945 OPS through seven big league seasons – averaging 39 home runs, 29 doubles, six triples, 99 RBI, 98 runs and 25 stolen bases per 150 games – so his 2025 projections seem to fall pretty closely in line with his career marks thus far. The Steamer model calls for Ohtani to take a step back as a pitcher, though, considering he owns a 3.01 ERA, 1.082 WHIP and 11.4 strikeouts per nine innings for his career.
The $700 million man figures to play a key part in the Dodgers' pursuit of repeating as World Series champions, regardless of whether or not he continues to rewrite the record books.
If Ohtani can add a fourth MVP and second World Series ring in 2025, baseball's biggest superstar will have no equal in the entire history of the sport.
Related MLB Stories
- DOOR OPEN FOR KIKÉ: The Dodgers made some blockbuster additions fresh off winning the World Series, but fans are demanding the front office to bring back Kiké Hernández. CLICK HERE
- SWAN POISED FOR BREAKOUT: According to Baseball America, Eriq Swan could be the next Dodgers pitching prospect to emerge as elite in 2025. CLICK HERE
- BETTS LOVES BOSTON: Mookie Betts made it clear that he isn't holding any grudges five years after the Red Sox traded him to the Dodgers. CLICK HERE
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.
You can also follow Sam Connon on Twitter @SamConnon.