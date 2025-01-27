Former National League Cy Young Winner Trevor Bauer Makes Next Decision on Future
After spending the 2024 season dominating in the Mexican League, former National League Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer has elected to return to Japan, where he will play in Nippon Professional Baseball.
That is where he spent the 2023 season as well.
The Yakyu Cosmopolitan had the news on social media:
RHP Trevor Bauer is returning to the DeNA BayStars.
He played in Mexico last year while awaiting MLB offers. DeNA’s foreign core now includes 1B Tyler Austin, LHP Anthony Kay, RHP Andre Jackson, RHP Rowan Wick, LHP Yofrec Diaz, and Bauer.
Now 34 years old, Bauer hasn't pitched in the major leagues since 2021. He was suspended in 2021 over a domestic violence allegation and ended up missing 182 combined between 2021 and 2022.
He was never charged with a crime and the credibility of some of his accusers has come into question, but major league teams have stayed away, forcing him to continue his career other places.
Bauer has spent parts of 10 years in the big leagues with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Cleveland Indians, Cincinnati Reds and Dodgers. He won the Cy Young with the Reds in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Bauer made the All-Star team in Mexico and won the league's version of the Cy Young Award. He went 10-0 with a 2.48 ERA in the regular season, striking out 120 batters in 83.1 innings. He also struck out 32 with a 1.67 postseason ERA as Diablos Los Rojos won the league championship.
Bauer played alongside former MLB All-Star Robinson Cano in Mexico.
