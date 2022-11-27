Skip to main content
Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has signed a one-year contract with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino has signed a one-year contract with the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball (NPB) in Japan.

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino will not return to the club in 2023, as the 28-year-old has signed a contract to play for a Japanese club, MLB insider Hector Gomez reports.

Gomez is reporting that Aquino will play for the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball, the highest level of baseball in Japan. According to Gomez, the contract is worth one-year, $1.2 million, plus a $300,000 bonus.

Aquino was not tendered a contract by the Reds prior to the deadline to tender arbitration eligible players contracts last week, making him a free agent.

Aquino made his presence felt early in his big league career, becoming the first rookie in the modern era to hit 10 home runs in his first 16 career games, in 2019.

Over five years with the Reds, Aquino slashed .211/.285/.719 with 41 home runs and 108 RBI in 244 games.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.

USATSI_19125938_168388303_lowres
News

Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19216765_168388303_lowres
News

White Sox Solidify Pitching Rotation; Sign Ex-Padre, Guardian Mike Clevinger

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19498140_168388303_lowres
News

Adam Thielen Arrives at Vikings Game Wearing New Byron Buxton Twins Jersey

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16527378_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who is Kodai Senga? Japanese Free Agent Pitcher

By Jack Vita
USATSI_16508421_168388303_lowres
News

MLB Hot Stove: Who is Japanese Free Agent Outfielder Masataka Yoshida?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19379104_168388303_lowres
News

Alex Bregman Tweets Photo in Soccer Jersey, Supports USMNT in World Cup

By Jack Vita
USATSI_9515742_168388303_lowres
News

Derek Jeter Tweets Support to Michigan Football After 45-23 Win Over Ohio State

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18814035_168388303_lowres
News

Could Pittsburgh Pirates Bring Back Veteran Outfielder Andrew McCutchen?

By Jack Vita
USATSI_19242826_168388303_lowres
News

How Will Seattle Mariners Replace Carlos Santana at DH?

By Jack Vita