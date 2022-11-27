Former Reds OF Aristides Aquino Leaving MLB, Signs with Japanese Club for 2023

Former Cincinnati Reds outfielder Aristides Aquino will not return to the club in 2023, as the 28-year-old has signed a contract to play for a Japanese club, MLB insider Hector Gomez reports.

Gomez is reporting that Aquino will play for the Chunichi Dragons of Nippon Professional Baseball, the highest level of baseball in Japan. According to Gomez, the contract is worth one-year, $1.2 million, plus a $300,000 bonus.

Aquino was not tendered a contract by the Reds prior to the deadline to tender arbitration eligible players contracts last week, making him a free agent.

Aquino made his presence felt early in his big league career, becoming the first rookie in the modern era to hit 10 home runs in his first 16 career games, in 2019.

Over five years with the Reds, Aquino slashed .211/.285/.719 with 41 home runs and 108 RBI in 244 games.

