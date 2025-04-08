BREAKING: Former St. Louis Cardinals World Series Champion Dies in Dominican Republic
UPDATE, 2:40 p.m. ET: After initially being pulled from the rubble, Dotel died in transit to the hospital. the following report comes from Hector Gomez of Z101 Digitial. He was 51 years old.
Former MLB pitcher Octavio Dotel has passed away, after being rescued from the rubble at the Jet Set night club in the Dominican Republic due to the collapse of the roof.
12:30 p.m. ET: Former St. Louis Cardinals World Series champion pitcher Octavio Dotel is among the survivors of a deadly nightclub collapse in the Dominican Republic. Dotel and other patrons were attending a concert.
Per the New York Post:
World Series champ Octavio Dotel was one of the lucky few pulled alive from the rubble of a Dominican Republic nightclub after a roof collapse that left at least 27 people dead Tuesday, according to sources and local media reports.
Dotel was among at least eight people who were rescued after the roof came down at the renowned Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo as popular merengue singer, Rubby Pérez, was mid-performance, Noticias SIN reported.
The outlet also reports that at least 150 people are injured, as of this time.
Dotel, 51, played for 15 years as a reliever with the New York Mets, Houston Astros, Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers, Pittsburgh Pirates, Oakland Athletics, Toronto Blue Jays, Kansas City Royals, Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees. He was 59-50 with 109 career saves and a 3.78 ERA. He saved 36 games back in 2004 for the Astros and Athletics and won the World Series with the Cardinals in 2011. They defeated the Texas Rangers as Dotel appeared in five games.
Unfortunately, Nelsy Cruz, the governor of Montecristi perished in the collapse. She is the sister of former Brewers, Rangers, Mariners, Orioles, Twins, Nationals and Rays slugger Nelson Cruz.
This is a developing story and we will have more as more relevant information comes out.
