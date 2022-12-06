Skip to main content
Japanese Star Kodai Senga Will Likely Sign with One of these Six Teams

According to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, the New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, Boston Red Sox, Chicago Cubs, San Diego Padres and Texas Rangers are all in the mix for Japanese star pitcher Kodai Senga.
Of course, Senga could still sign with any other big league club, but at this time, these six clubs appear to have emerged as the most likely destinations for the 29-year-old.

In 11 professional seasons, Senga has a career record of 104-51, a 2.42 ERA, 1.10 WHIP and 2.92 Strikeouts to Walks ratio over 1,340.2 innings and 275 games.

Senga throws a number of pitches, but is best known for his forkball and his mid-90s fastball. His fork ball has been nicknamed 'The Ghost Fork' in Japan. Senga also throws a cutter and a slider.

Senga is a proper free agent, and not subject to posting fees, unlike outfielder Masataka Yoshida.

