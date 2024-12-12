Fastball

Los Angeles Angels Reportedly Eyeing Trio of All-Star Third Basemen on Trade Block

With Anthony Rendon's role as the Los Angeles Angels' starting third baseman at risk, the front office has checked in on the St. Louis Cardinals' Nolan Arenado, the Philadelphia Phillies' Alec Bohm and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Eugenio Suárez.

Aug 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third base Alec Bohm (28) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park.
Aug 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies third base Alec Bohm (28) reacts after hitting a three-run home run during the first inning against the Washington Nationals at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have "checked in on trades" for St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, Philadelphia Phillies third baseman Alec Bohm and Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suárez, the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher reported Wednesday.

That interest comes despite the Angels having third baseman Anthony Rendon under contract for $77.1 million over the next two seasons. However, general manager Perry Minasian confirmed at the Winter Meetings this week that Rendon was open to moving to second base or first base if necessary, clearing the path for Los Angeles to add a third baseman without benching the struggling former All-Star.

Arenado, Bohm and Suárez have all found far more success at the plate than Rendon in recent years, although the three boast very different profiles as potential additions in Anaheim.

Arenado is due $74 million over the next three seasons, with the Colorado Rockies on the hook for $10 million between 2025 and 2026. The 33-year-old may have failed to make the All-Star Game for the first time since 2014 this season, but he still has 10 Gold Gloves to his name.

The Cardinals gave Arenado and his agent permission to facilitate a trade this week, as he has a no-trade clause baked into his contract. And while it is believed that Arenado would value playing for a ready-made contender, the Angels were on the Southern California native's list of six teams he would prefer to join.

Bohm has also been at the center of trade talks this winter, with the Phillies potentially looking to clear up space for free agent Alec Bregman. The 28-year-old made his first All-Star appearance in 2024 and has two years left of arbitration eligibility.

Suárez already got traded this time last year, going from the Seattle Mariners to the Diamondbacks. The 33-year-old slugger proceeded to hit 30 home runs with Arizona, and while that figure pales in comparison to the 49 he hit with the Cincinnati Reds in 2019, he is still tied for fifth in all of MLB with 259 bombs over the last nine seasons.

The Angels would be acquiring Suárez as a pending free agent, so adding him would be a short-term move. But with top infielder prospect Christian Moore waiting in the wings, perhaps a stopgap at third base could be the right move for 2025.

Los Angeles has already been one of the busiest teams in baseball this offseason, trading for Jorge Soler and signing starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks, catcher Travis d'Arnaud, infielder Kevin Newman, starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and infielder Scott Kingery. The front office seems dedicated to putting their 63-99 last-place finish deep in the rear-view mirror, and bringing in another veteran to man the hot corner could even get them back into playoff contention.

