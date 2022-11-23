Skip to main content
Los Angeles Angels Trade 3 Pitchers for Milwaukee Brewers Outfielder

The Los Angeles Angels have traded right-handed pitchers Janson Junk and Elvis Pegeuro and left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris for outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers, both clubs announced via Twitter Tuesday night.
Los Angeles Angels continued to add to their team Tuesday, agreeing in principle to a trade to acquire corner outfielder Hunter Renfroe from the Milwaukee Brewers for three pitchers, both clubs announced on Twitter Tuesday night.

The Brewers will receive right-handed pitchers Janson Junk, and Elvis Peguero, and minor league left-handed pitcher Adam Seminaris.

Junk, 26, is the Angels' no. 16 prospect according to MLB.com's prospect rankings. Pegeuro, 25, has appeared in just 16 career Major League games. Seminaris, 24, has yet to appear in a big league game.

Renfroe, 30, has hit 26 home runs or more in all of his five full, big league seasons, excluding the COVID-shortened 2020 season.

Renfroe slashed .255/.315/.807 in 2022 with the Brewers, who the club acquired in a trade with the Boston Red Sox a year ago.

Renfroe has now been traded in four straight off-seasons, playing one-year stints with the Brewers, Red Sox and Tampa Bay Rays, after spending four years with the San Diego Padres.

Renfroe is entering the final year of his contract and is scheduled to hit free agency next winter.

The Angels have also acquired Tyler Anderson and Gio Urshela this offseason.

