As Deadline Nears, New Teams Have Reportedly Emerged as Threats For Mariners Target Hye-Seong Kim
On Thursday, we got a flimsy report out of Korea that indicated infielder Hye-Seong Kim was going to sign with the Seattle Mariners.
On Friday, with just hours to go until his posting deadline passes, there is another report which indicates the Mariners still have stiff competition for his services.
Per the "X" account "KBO in English:"
BREAKING
Kim Hye-seong update
According to the Sunday Newspaper, a Korean newspaper outlet
Kim has received offers from
SEA
LAA
LAD
SD
CHI
Offer is lower than expected (perhaps closer to 10M) though he is still expected to come to the MLB
We knew that the Mariners, Padres and Angels had offered Kim, but the inclusion of the Dodgers and Cubs is noteable and new.
For the Mariners, Kim seems like a must-have this offseason. He has an interesting skillset, given that he's a solid defender and runs well. His age (25) is also desirable, and while there are questions about his offensive profile, the Mariners are in need of any major league caliber talent this offseason. They have not made one single major league move, and the fanbase is growing restless.
If Kim really does sign with Seattle, he figures to solidify the team's need at second base. The Mariners declined their $12 million option on Jorge Polanco at the outset of the offseason, leading to the hole. Given the money mentioned above, if the M's are able to land him, they should have enough money left over to make upgrades at either first or third base, both of which would still be immediate needs.
