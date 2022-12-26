Matt Carpenter Challenges Dave Portnoy to Bet Before TCU, Michigan Game
San Diego Padres infielder Matt Carpenter recently got into a playful Twitter exchange with Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, not long after the College Football Playoff committee revealed the TCU Horned Frogs would play the Michigan Wolvers in the Fiesta Bowl on New Years Eve.
Portnoy, a graduate of the University of Michigan and a proud Wolverines fan, tweeted, "Lots of people talking/complaining about Stetson Bennett being a Heisman finalist over Blake Corum and Hendon Hooker. Let me say this loud and clear. At Michigan the only trophy that matters is the National Championship trophy."
Carpenter, who played baseball at TCU responded to Portnoy's, saying, "Got to get through the horned frogs first 😉".
Portnoy replied, "I am not looking past TCU. Best team we’ve played this year."
Carpenter responded, challenging the Barstool president to a bet.
"Care to place a wager? I’ve got a real nice TCU track suit you would look great in for your next pizza review.. just ask @MichaelWacha," Carpenter tweeted.
Carpenter and Wacha engaged in bets over TCU baseball games, some of which resulted in Wacha, a Texas A&M alum, dressing up in Horned Frogs apparel.
Portnoy has yet to address Carpenter's bet proposal.
TCU and Michigan will square off in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday at 4 p.m. ET.
