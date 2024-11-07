Marlins' Manager Search Almost Over, Dodgers' Clayton McCullough Still in the Running
The Miami Marlins are close to hiring their next manager, The New York Post's Jon Heyman reported Wednesday evening.
Los Angeles Dodgers first base coach Clayton McCullough remains in the mix for the gig, per Heyman. McCullough's name has been tied to the Marlins' opening for weeks, and he has become one of the leading candidates ever since Cleveland Guardians bench coach Craig Albernaz dropped out of the race.
McCullough, who is set to turn 45 years old next month, was once a catcher in the Cleveland Guardians' farm system. From there, he got his coaching career started at East Carolina, then he became a manager for several of the Toronto Blue Jays' minor league affiliates.
Between 2007 and 2013, McCullough served as a skipper in the Gulf Coast League, Single-A, High-A and Low-A, going 402-367 overall. That's when he made the jump to the Dodgers' organization, and he spent the next few years as their Minor League Field Coordinator.
McCullough finally made it to the big leagues in 2021 when Dodgers first base coach George Lombard left to be the Detroit Tigers' bench coach. Under manager Dave Roberts, McCullough has helped Los Angeles win three NL West crowns and a World Series title.
The Marlins haven't had anywhere near that level of success over the last two decades, making the postseason just twice in the last 21 seasons. After seemingly building momentum with a Wild Card berth in 2023, Miami suffered a major backslide in 2024 and found itself in the thick of a significant rebuild.
Jorge Soler left last offseason, while Luis Arraez, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Bryan De La Cruz, Josh Bell, Tanner Scott, Trevor Rogers, Bryan Hoeing, AJ Puk and JT Chargois all got traded away midseason. Manager Skip Schumaker then departed at the end of the regular season, which sparked the front office to clean house throughout the rest of the staff.
Miami's managerial vacancy is the last one remaining across all of MLB. Free agency has already begun, so the clock is ticking for the Marlins to fill that key void in their dugout.
