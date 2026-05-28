Brewers-Tarik Skubal Trade Buzz Growing More and More

The biggest hole for the Milwaukee Brewers to address is in the middle of the order.

Milwaukee is on a roll right now, but we've seen this before. The Brewers can easily steamroll their way through the regular season, but power is a necessity in the playoffs. Right now, Milwaukee has the fewest homers in the league with just 37 in 53 games. A homer can change a game with just one swing of the bat and when it comes to short series in the players, it could be the difference between making a run and going home early. Because of that, Milwaukee needs one more power bat.

This hasn't stopped chatter about other spots on the roster, though. The Brewers' rotation is excellent, but is dealing with injuries right now with Brandon Woodruff, Quinn Priester and Logan Henderson all on the Injured List. The Brewers could use another arm to help carry the load, although it's not as big a need as a slugger. Still, the buzz around Tarik Skubal and the Brewers has now pointed to Milwaukee multiple times. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic said while unlikely, Milwaukee is "positioned" to make a run at the Tigers ace if they see fit.

Tarik Skubal Is Worth A Look

Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal talks to reporters before a game against the Boston Red Sox on May 4, 2026, at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. | Evan Petzold / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MLB.com's Mark Feinsand joined the mix and shared that one anonymous executive believes the Brewers could be an option for Skubal as well.

"Which teams could be logical landing spots for Skubal if he’s moved? The Dodgers are always an obvious candidate given their resources and the front office’s history of making big summer deals," Feinsand wrote. "The Braves have baseball’s best record despite a rotation that has dealt with numerous injuries this season. One AL executive who believes Skubal will be dealt tabbed the Brewers as a potential trade partner, as Milwaukee has made such deals in the past for Zack Greinke and CC Sabathia. 'They are sending him somewhere,' the exec said. 'No doubt about it.'"

A slugger should be the priority, of course. But if someone like Skubal is available, you make that move as well. Milwaukee would still need a slugger, but if your playoff rotation is Skubal, Jacob Misiorowski, Kyle Harrison and Woodruff, you're going to make a deep run. It would be very hard not to.

The buzz is out there and prominent national insiders are talking about the Brewers and Skubal. Now, the real question is would Milwaukee get into the mix?