Daily Dinger: Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks Today (Bet on Yordan Alvarez, Pete Alonso, Tigers Catcher)

There are just six games on Thursday in Major League Baseball, including three that have a first pitch scheduled before 5 p.m. EST.

So, bettors have limited options when it comes to the prop market on Thursday night.

But has that ever stopped us from betting on some home runs?

Every day, the SI Betting team shares our favorite home run player props of the day, and Pittsburgh Pirates slugger Brandon Lowe (+355) came through for us on Wednesday to hit one of the three props.

On Thursday, I’m back with three more picks, including one for Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez, who homered twice on Wednesday night against the Texas Rangers, a prop that I took in the Astros vs. Rangers betting preview .

Let’s stay hot with these plus-money plays on May 28.

Best MLB Home Run Prop Bet Picks for Thursday, May 28

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+284)

After a two-homer game on Wednesday, Alvarez is up to 20 home runs on the season while hitting .312 with an OPS over 1.000. He’s been one of the best hitters in MLB this season, and I’m buying him against Rangers righty Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday.

This season, Eovaldi has allowed 11 home runs in 10 starts, posting a 3.65 ERA and a 4.34 FIP. Alvarez is hitting .400 with a 1.111 OPS against Eovaldi in his career, going 6-for-15 with one homer and one double.

He’s now hit 13 home runs against right-handed pitching in the 2026 season, and at nearly 3/1 odds, I love taking the Houston star to stay hot on Thursday night.

Pete Alonso to Hit a Home Run (+333)

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Pete Alonso has 10 home runs so far in the 2026 season, and he has a solid matchup on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays and lefty Patrick Corbin.

Corbin has given up just four home runs in the 2026 campaign, but he ranks 14th percentile in expected ERA and the fifth percentile in expected batting average against.

The real reason for this bet is the history that Alonso has against Corbin from when both players were in the NL East.

Alonso is hitting .365 (19-for-52) with five home runs, three doubles and a 1.172 OPS against Corbin in his career. Those numbers are too good to pass up on Thursday night.

Dillon Dingler to Hit a Home Run (+539)

My final play on Thursday is a bit of a long shot bet for the first game of the day between the Detroit Tigers and Los Angeles Angels.

The Angels have righty Grayson Rodriguez on the mound for the third time this season, and he’s allowed 14 hits, one home and 11 runs – posting an ERA over 10.00 – so far this season.

Rodriguez has given up 32 home runs in 45 career outings, making him an easy fade candidate against Tigers’ catcher Dillon Dingler.

This season, Dingler has 10 home runs, including seven against right-handed pitching. He’s hitting .250 with an .808 OPS against righties and has three homers over the last two weeks. At +539, he’s worth a shot in a pretty favorable matchup.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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