Astros vs. Rangers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, May 27

The Houston Astros are just two games back of the Texas Rangers in the AL West standings, though both teams are under .500 entering the third game of their four-game set this week.

Houston won the series opener on Monday 9-0, tossing a combined no-hitter in the process. The Rangers’ offense didn’t take long to bounce back, scoring 10 runs in a 10-7 win on Tuesday night to even the series.

Oddsmakers have the Rangers favored in Game 3, as they’ll send ace Jaco deGrom (3.86 ERA) to the mound against Houston’s Mike Burrows (5.75 ERA).

deGrom has seen his ERA balloon from 2.01 to 3.86 in the month of May, but can he turn things around at home?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this divisional battle on Wednesday night.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Astros +1.5 (-162)

Rangers -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Astros: +135

Rangers: -163

Total

7.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Astros vs. Rangers Probable Pitchers

Houston: Mike Burrows (2-6, 5.75 ERA)

Texas: Jacob deGrom (3-4, 3.86 ERA)

Astros vs. Rangers How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, May 27

Time: 8:05 p.m. EST

Venue: Globe Life Field

How to Watch (TV): Space City Home Network, Rangers Sports Network

Astros record: 24-32

Rangers record: 25-29

Astros vs. Rangers Best MLB Prop Bets

Astros Best MLB Prop Bet

Yordan Alvarez to Hit a Home Run (+251)

This season, Alvarez is hitting over .300 with 18 home runs, and he’s been one of the best all-around hitters in MLB.

So, I think he’s worth a look against deGrom, who has now allowed 12 home runs in 10 starts, including eight home runs in the month of May (four starts).

Alvarez has crushed deGrom in his career, going 3-for-6 with two home runs and a 2.000 OPS. Even though this price doesn’t offer a ton of value, I think Alvarez is worth a look if deGrom continues to struggle.

Astros vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick

The veteran deGrom has dropped back to the 51st percentile in expected ERA this season, and he’s allowed six, four and six runs in three of his May starts, posting a 6.45 ERA in the process.

So, could this total be set a little too low on Wednesday night?

The Astros have one of the better offenses in MLB, ranking sixth in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), fifth in OPS and eighth in batting average. They’ve scored 16 runs over the first two games of this series, which both easily went past this total.

Texas is just 18th in the league in wRC+, but Burrows (5.75 ERA) is a beatable pitcher for just about any offense. He ranks in the 42nd percentile in expected ERA, allowing three or more runs in seven of his 10 starts in 2026.

On top of that, Houston has the worst bullpen ERA (5.47) in MLB this season.

So, I think a total of 7.5 is far too low, as it suggests two top-line starters – or pitching staffs – are going head-to-head. With how deGrom has pitched this month, that isn’t the case.

The OVER has also hit in 58.5 percent of the Astros’ games in the 2026 season.

Pick: OVER 7.5 (-105 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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