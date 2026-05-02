Brewers 'Very Hopeful' About Jacob Misiorowski After Early Exit

The Milwaukee Brewers had a bit of a scare on Friday night, but it sounds like the club has avoided anything detrimental, for now.

Brewers ace Jacob Misiorowski got the ball on Friday night against the Washington Nationals and fired off 5 1/3 innings without a hit allowed, but was forced to exit the contest with what Milwaukee called a "right hamstring cramp."

"Jacob Misiorowski left tonight’s game with a right hamstring cramp," the Brewers announced.

When Misiorowski left the game, unsurprisingly that raised some alarm bells in the fanbase. Quinn Priester has been on the Injured List all season to this point and the Brewers just lost Brandon Woodruff to the Injured List as well.

The Brewers Ace Had To Leave Early

May 1, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) talks with Brewers head trainer Brad Epstein (R) after an injury against the Washington Nationals during the sixth inning at Nationals Park. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

Losing Misiorowski in general would be brutal. That's especially the case right now with the club's depth already being tested. Fortunately, it doesn't sound like anything serious at this moment. First and foremost, the Brewers called it a "cramp" rather than a strain or anything of that nature. After the game, Brewers manager Pat Murphy noted that the team is "very hopeful" about Misiorowski and that the team didn't want to push it when pulling him out on Friday, as shared on X by Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

"'We’re very hopeful,' Pat Murphy said about Jacob Misiorowski’s right hamstring," Rosiak wrote. "They didn’t want to test it anymore tonight to avoid it possibly cramping again, so fingers are crossed for good news when Miz reports tomorrow."

If there is one guy the Brewers can't afford to lose right now, it would be Misiorowski. As mentioned, both Priester and Woodruff are out. But, that's not all. Misiorowski is one of the hottest pitchers in the National League in general right now. After his 5 1/3 no-hit innings against the Nationals, Misiorowski now has a 2.84 ERA and a league-leading 59 strikeouts in seven starts. He's pitching at an ace-level and the Brewers need that with guys like Jackson Chourio, Andrew Vaughn and Christian Yelich all out, along with the other starters.

Despite the injuries, the Brewers have looked like they're starting to break through. Milwaukee is 17-14 on the season and has won four of its last five games. More information about Misiorowski should come out as soon as Saturday, but the vibes are high right now, despite his early exit. Hopefully, there are no lingering issues and he'll be ready to go for his next start.