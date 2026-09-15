The Reason Why the Yankees Desperately Need to Win AL East and No. 1 Seed in AL

The New York Yankees are still chasing the Tampa Bay Rays for both the AL East title and the top seed in the American League.

The Yankees are trying to catch up to the Rays before a pivotal four-game series between the teams at Yankee Stadium next week. The Rays are only one win away from securing the season series over the Bronx Bombers, so the Yankees would need to sweep the series in order to claim the important head-to-head tiebreaker.

So the odds are certainly not in the Yankees' favor right now, as nearly every game ahead is a must-win. This is exacerbated by the Rays not slowing down, so if the gap between the two teams widens to at least five games before next Tuesday, the division would still be unlikely even with a sweep.

Not securing the AL East would be a significant blow to the Yankees' World Series hopes, as history reveals just how reliant they are on home-field advantage.

The importance of home-field advantage under Aaron Boone

Since the Yankees hired Aaron Boone as manager before the 2018 season, they've secured the No. 1 seed in the American League just once. That was in 2024, and New York subsequently reached their first World Series in 15 years before falling to the Dodgers.

In that series, the Yankees didn't have home-field advantage due to the Dodgers' superior regular season record. And while that was far from the only reason why they lost, it contributed to a concerning trend since the Yankees hired Boone: they struggle greatly without home-field advantage. The only playoff round they entered without home-field advantage and won was the 2020 AL Wild Card Series against Cleveland.

Even when the Yankees won 100+ games in 2018 and 2019, alongside a 99-win season in 2022, they played the Red Sox and Astros (twice) in playoff series without home field and lost all three of these series. In 2021, they had to travel to Fenway Park and beat the Red Sox in a win-or-go-home game to advance to the ALDS, and lost partly due to two home runs taken away by the Green Monster. Last year, they had to settle for a Wild Card after losing the regular season series to the Blue Jays, and were blown out in two games at Rogers Centre on the way to losing the ALDS in four.

In sharp contrast, the Yankees have won every single playoff round with home-field advantage under Boone. If you want to go back further in the Yankees' history, the last time they had home field throughout the entire postseason was 2009 — their most recent championship season. And that brings up another dubious mark for the Bronx Bombers.

The Yankees' lack of success as a Wild Card

Since the Wild Card was introduced to the MLB postseason in 1995, the Yankees entered October as a Wild Card team 10 times. Despite having an MLB-record 41 league pennants to their name, none of those have come as a Wild Card; in fact, the Yankees only advanced to the ALCS twice as a Wild Card team, those being in 2010 and 2017.

In 2010, the Yankees had the third-best record in MLB and the second-best in the American League, yet finished one game behind the Rays in the AL East to settle for a Wild Card berth. Even after winning the ALDS, they faced the Texas Rangers in the ALCS without home-field advantage—despite winning five more games during the regular season. The Yankees lost that series in six.

History could very well repeat itself this year. The Yankees comfortably have the second-best record in the AL, but their road to the World Series would become significantly harder without the No. 1 seed in hand. Not only would they have to win the Wild Card Series (most likely against Boston, which is never easy) and beat Tampa Bay in the ALDS, but they'd likely be without home-field advantage in the ALCS—despite facing a team with a significantly worse regular season record.

At least the 2010 Rangers won 90 games; the AL Central and AL West both figure to have division champions with records barely over .500. Yet under Aaron Boone, the lack of home-field advantage—regardless of circumstance—has doomed the Yankees consistently in a playoff run. Combine that with the house of horrors known as Tropicana Field, and the Yankees would be facing an uphill battle to the AL pennant.

With all of this in mind, the Yankees would greatly prefer to not challenge history and instead catch the Rays in the standings. Time is running out, though, so they need to keep stacking up wins and possibly get a little help from other teams to make that happen.

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