Brewers’ No. 1 Seed Magic Number After Clinching Playoff Berth

The first big celebration of the year has come and gone for the Milwaukee Brewers and there will be more.

On Friday night, the Brewers blew out the Cincinnati Reds, 20-0, and became the first National League team to clinch a playoff spot in the process. There will be teams in which just getting to the playoffs will be enough, but not Milwaukee. The Brewers still can win the National League Central and the National League in general. When it comes to the top spot in the National League in general, the Brewers' magic number is down to 13. The Brewers' magic number to win the National League Central is all the way down to four.

So, what does this mean for Milwaukee?

The Brewers' Path Forward

Sep 8, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) delivers a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Well, the Brewers are inching closer and closer to clinching everything that they can ahead of the postseason. The Los Angeles Dodgers are the Brewers' top competition for the No. 1 seed in the National League. From here on out, every win by Milwaukee is going to lower the magic number for the No. 1 seed. Also, every loss by the Dodgers will do the same. The Brewers have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Dodgers for the top seed in the National League. That's a small gap, so this will end up being something to follow over the next few days.

Things are more straightforward in the National League Central. Every Brewers win and every Chicago Cubs loss will lower the NL Central magic number. That magic number is down to four, so it shouldn't be long until Milwaukee clinches its fourth straight division title. If the Brewers were to win their next two games on Saturday and Sunday and the Cubs were to lose both games, Milwaukee could clinch the division before the weekend wraps up.

The top seed in the National League won't be wrapped up over the weekend. If the Brewers got red-hot and won their next seven games and the Dodgers lost their next six games in a row, it would still take about a week before Milwaukee had a shot at clinching. So, stay tuned for the race for the top seed in the National League.

The Brewers are in the driver's seat, but it's not over. Clinching a playoff berth was the first step. Now, the focus turns to the NL Central crown and then home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.