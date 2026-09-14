Red Sox Magic Number Falling Fast as Playoff Berth Nears

Teams around Major League Baseball have started to clinch playoff berths with the regular season winding down. While the Boston Red Sox haven't officially clinched their spot in the playoffs just yet, that could happen as soon as this upcoming week.

After winning two out of three games against the Kansas City Royals over the weekend, the Red Sox's magic number to clinch a Wild Card spot has dropped down to just six. Before the Royals series began, the Red Sox's magic number was at nine. The fact that the Red Sox are this close to clinching a playoff spot is wild when you think about the fact that Boston actually was towards the bottom of the standings for the first few months of the season.

The Red Sox's season transformed for the better starting on June 25. Beforehand, the Red Sox struggled for months. Boston was 32-46 before a four-game sweep of the New York Yankees started the turnaround.

The Red Sox Are Close To A Playoff Spot

Sep 12, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox pitcher Aroldis Chapman (44) celebrates with catcher Adley Rutschman (31) after defeating the Kansas City Royals at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Now, with under two weeks left to go in the regular season, Boston has the third-best record in the American League and the second-lowest remaining magic number to clinch a playoff spot. The Tampa Bay Rays have clinched a playoff spot. The New York Yankees currently have the lowest magic number to clinch in the American League at one. After Boston, the Chicago White Sox and the Houston Astros are tied for the third-lowest magic number in the American League at 11, almost double Boston's.

It has been a magical season for Boston. The Red Sox overcame injuries and inconsistent play — and, of course, the surprise firings of Alex Cora and a handful of coaches early in the season. Now, they're on the doorstep to the big leagues. All they need to clinch is a combination of wins by Boston, or losses by rivals in the Wild Card race that totals six. If the Red Sox play their cards right that could come this upcoming week.

Boston has a day off on Monday before it kicks off a three-game set against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night on the road. The Rangers are just two games out of a playoff spot. With a series win, the Red Sox could significantly hurt the Rangers' chance of making the playoffs, while also inching closer to clinching a playoff spot.

On Sunday, the Red Sox took down the Royals, 4-1. In the process, Boston earned its 82 win of the season, guaranteeing a second straight season above .500 for the Red Sox. Who saw that coming after the brutal beginning of the season?