Brewers Magic Number Shrinks to Lowest Point Yet, Despite Reds Series Loss

When the Milwaukee Brewers officially clinch a playoff spot, it's going to be a formality at this point.

Milwaukee is going to be in the playoffs and the Brewers have the inside track for the No. 1 seed in the National League as well. While the Brewers haven't officially clinched anything yet, it's coming. Despite the fact that the Brewers dropped two out of three games against the Cincinnati Reds over the weekend, Milwaukee's magic number to clinch a playoff berth has shrunk all the way down to five.

Milwaukee's magic number is the lowest in the National League and is tied with the Tampa Bay Rays for the lowest magic number in Major League Baseball in general.

The Brewers Are Right Where They Want To Be

Aug 31, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) in the dugout before the game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers will kick off a three-game series against the Chicago Cubs on Monday afternoon. Over the course of the series, Milwaukee could very well wrap up a playoff spot. The magic number is a combination of the wins needed by a team to clinch a playoff spot, as well as the number of losses by rivals as well. If the Brewers can win a few games against the Cubs and get some help elsewhere, this could be the week we see a playoff berth get officially clinched.

Last year, the Brewers were the first team in baseball to clinch a playoff spot. That came on Sep. 13, 2025. Milwaukee could very well clinch even earlier than that this year.

That's good perspective on the series loss against the Reds. Sure, it wasn't the series Milwaukee wanted to have. Plus, there are some serious question marks hanging over Kyle Harrison right now at a time in which you don't want question marks around one of your top starting pitchers. But the Brewers are still right where they want to be in the standings, at least.

The Brewers have a 1 1/2-game lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers for the best record in baseball. If the Brewers stay the course and hold the top spot in the National League, they will not only have a bye in the playoffs, but also home-field advantage as well throughout the postseason.

The Brewers also have a seven-game lead in the National League Central standings. With a series win over the Cubs throughout the week, they can essentially put the division out of reach of its biggest rival as well.