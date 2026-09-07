Red Sox Magic Number Shrinks Thanks to Orioles 4-Game Sweep

The Boston Red Sox hit the road to face off against the Baltimore Orioles in a four-game series at Camden Yards and it couldn't have gone better.

Boston won Game 1 on Thursday, 6-5. Then, the Red Sox followed up with back-to-back shutouts on Friday and Saturday. Finally, Boston turned to Payton Tolle in the series finale on Sunday and came out on top, 3-1.

With just a few weeks left to go in the regular season, Boston put itself in a better position with the series sweep. Beforehand, the Red Sox had lost five of their previous seven games. Now, they're 79-65 on the season and just 2 1/2 games behind the New York Yankees for the top American League Wild Card spot. Also, the Red Sox's magic number to clinch a playoff spot was trimmed over the weekend.

There have been bumps along the road, to say the least, but Boston is inching closer and closer to a playoff spot and its magic number to clinch a playoff berth has shrunk down to 12 as the club prepares for a three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels at Fenway Park.

The Red Sox Are Close To A Playoff Berth

Sep 2, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox designated hitter Roman Anthony (19) hits a home run against the Seattle Mariners in the seventh inning at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's the combination of Boston wins and losses by American League rivals that the Red Sox need in order to clinch a playoff spot. Boston has just 18 games left before things get serious and the playoffs begin. Barring some sort of collapse, Boston will clinch a playoff spot in the near future. What's more important at this point in the season is seeding. If the season were to end today, Boston would have the No. 2 American League Wild Card spot and would head to New York to face the Yankees at Yankee Stadium in the Wild Card round.

Ideally, the Red Sox will find a way to change that in the next 18 games. Whether that means jumping ahead of New York and hosting a playoff series at Fenway Park, or the Yankees moving ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays, which could set up a Boston-Tampa Bay showdown. Arguably, the Yankees would be the most difficult matchup in the American League. In a perfect world, Boston would find a way to avoid having to face them in a three-game set, like last year.

That's the importance of these next few weeks. Playoff berths will be clinched and there very well could be movement in the standings before the most exciting time of the year.