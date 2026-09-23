Why Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber Are Key to Phillies Playoff Success

The Philadelphia Phillies have a little bit of work left to do to secure a playoff spot in the National League.

With six games remaining in the regular season, the Phillies hold a four-game lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks. But because they do not possess the tiebreaker, Philadelphia still has a Magic Number of three.

Over the next six games, they need some combination of three victories of their own and losses by the Diamondbacks. They are heavily favored to make the postseason field, but then will be jostling for seeding with the Chicago Cubs, who are currently the No. 1 Wild Card team, and the San Diego Padres, who are currently No. 2.

To catch those teams and make any noise in the playoffs, the Phillies are going to need their stars to play up to their capabilities. Two players they will be counting on to produce are right fielder Bryce Harper and designated hitter Kyle Schwarber.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber have been elite against fastballs

Apr 26, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (right) reacts with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In the playoffs, there is a little extra juice when facing opponents. Pitchers are throwing the ball a little harder, and handling velocity becomes a key component for a team to find success. Luckily for Philadelphia, their two star sluggers are among the best in baseball when facing heat.

Some of the nastiest offerings in baseball are off-speed and breaking pitches that can play up a four-seam fastball. So, when a batter gets the opportunity to jump one of those fastballs, they need to make it count.

Harper and Schwarber both accomplish that. As shared by David Adler of MLB.com, thus far in 2026, they are two of the most productive players in the MLB against fastballs. Schwarber is second in the MLB with a batting run value of +30 runs created, which trails only Yordan Alvarez of the Houston Astros, who has +32.

The Phillies slugger has launched 27 home runs against fastballs this season, which is the most in the MLB. Harper has hit 18 home runs when facing fastballs, and his +28 runs created is the third most in baseball. Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox and Ben Rice of the New York Yankees round out the top five with +25 and +23 runs created apiece.

Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber produce under brightest lights

Apr 13, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) celebrates his home run with first baseman Bryce Harper (3) against the Chicago Cubs during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the Philadelphia duo has succeeded against that pitch type, they have also gotten the job done even when the pitcher is throwing with elite velocity. When facing fastballs that are 97 mph or faster this season, Harper has a slugging percentage of .523 with three long balls.

Schwarber has been slightly better, with a .525 slugging percentage and six home runs, which once again leads the MLB.

Even more encouraging for the Phillies is that since the two became teammates, their production against fastballs is even better in the playoffs. Harper has an eye-popping .778 slugging percentage with eight home runs since 2022, making him the best fastball hitter in the MLB postseason during that span.

Schwarber has 10 home runs in the playoffs with a .722 slugging percentage. Hopefully, they keep that production up to help Philadelphia advance in the postseason.

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