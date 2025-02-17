Monday is the Deadline For Toronto Blue Jays to Sign Vladimir Guerrero Jr. to New Contract
Monday is a critical day for the Toronto Blue Jays, who are up against a major deadline for coming to a contract extension with superstar Vladimir Guerrero Jr.
Per Keegan Matheson of MLB.com:
Today is the final full day for extension negotiations between Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and the #BlueJays.
For timing, I'll consider the "deadline" when Vladdy gets out of his car and walks into the complex tomorrow morning.
Earlier this offseason, Guerrero said he would be willing to sign an extension if the Blue Jays hit his desired contract number. Obviously they haven't to this point, and prior reporting has indicated that Guerrero's next deal could be anywhere from $400-550 million.
Guerrero is coming off a great year for the Jays in which he hit .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI. He made his fourth All-Star Game and finished sixth in the American League MVP voting. The Jays finished last in the American League East at 74-88, but should figure to be better with new additions like Jeff Hoffman, Anthony Santander and Andres Gimenez in the fold.
Signing Guerrero to a new deal would be the ultimate capper on a solid offseason and would go a long way toward building back goodwill with the fanbase. If the team fails to cement Guerrero, he'll hit free agency next offseason at the age of 26 and will represent a major organizational failure.
The Blue Jays will begin Grapefruit League play next week and will open up the regular season on March 27.
