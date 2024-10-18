Nashville Mayor's Office Says They've Had No Talks with Chicago White Sox About a Possible Relocation
One of the biggest bombshells of the last week in baseball is that Chicago White Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf is exploring a possible sale of the team.
At first, this made numerous White Sox fans happy because they don't feel that Reinsdorf invests enough in the major league team. The White Sox are also coming off a 121-loss season, so fans are bitter and want change.
However, with news that Reinsdorf is talking to a group led by former major league All-Star Dave Stewart, the idea of a sale is no longer as appealing.
After all, Stewart has been spearheading a group that is trying to get a team in Nashville, Tenn., so the worry is that Stewart could buy the White Sox and try to relocate them there.
However, as of Friday, the Nashville mayor's office is saying they've had no contact with the White Sox or Major League Baseball about that possibility.
They made those comments to Shane Riordan of 670 the Score radio in Chicago. That is the home station of the White Sox.
The mayor's office in Nashville told @shane_riordan they've had no communication with MLB or the White Sox about the White Sox potentially relocating to Nashville if they were to be sold.
Listen as share the latest on what they've heard:
https://shorturl.at/Ogf5s
The White Sox have played in Chicago since 1901 and are one of the charter members of the American League. It feels hard to imagine them actually leaving town and the idea of a relocation could just be a ploy to get Chicago a new ballpark.
That said, it's a story we'll continue to monitor through the offseason.
