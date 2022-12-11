New York Mets' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Kodai Senga
The New York Mets continued to strengthen their pitching rotation Saturday night, agreeing to terms with Japanese free agent Kodai Senga on a five-year, $75 million contract.
As of Dec. 10, here's a look at our projected 2023 pitching rotation for the Mets, including 2022 statistics for each pitcher:
1) Justin Verlander — 28 starts, 175 IP, 18-4, 1.75 ERA, 0.83 WHIP, 6.38 SO/W, 220 ERA+
2) Max Scherzer — 23 starts, 145.1 IP, 11-5, 2.29 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 7.21 SO/W, 169 ERA+
3) Kodai Senga (Rookie)
4) Jose Quintana — 32 starts, 165.2 IP, 6-7, 2.93 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 2.91 SO/W, 137 ERA+
5) Carlos Carrasco — 29 starts, 152 IP, 15-7, 3.97 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 3.71 SO/W, 97 ERA+
6) David Peterson — 19 starts, 105.2 IP, 7-5, 3.83 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.63 SO/W, 101 ERA+
