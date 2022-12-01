OPINION: Baltimore Orioles Should Make Strong Push for Carlos Rodon

The Baltimore Orioles took Major League Baseball by storm in 2022, putting together their first winning season since 2016.

The Orioles saw a 31-win increase in 2022, winning 83 games after going 52-110 in 2021. The Orioles greatly underachieved with one of the youngest rosters in baseball. Now, they have an exciting core of young players under club control for the next several years. The Orioles are entering into a competitive window, and 2023 will be their chance to turn a corner and make their first postseason trip in seven years.

Now might be the right time to add a premier player via free agency in order to make a move in the American League East.

Last winter, the Orioles pushed back the left field wall at Camden Yards, making the ballpark more pitcher-friendly, and potentially more attractive of a destination for free agent pitchers.

The Orioles have a number of promising young pitchers, as well as pitching prospects. With John Means recovering from Tommy John surgery, the Orioles could use a top of the rotation starter to solidify their pitching staff and potentially serve as a mentor to the club's younger pitchers.

Free agent Carlos Rodon would certainly fit the bill.

The Orioles could make a play for Jacob deGrom or Justin Verlander, but both pitchers are above the age of 35. A pitcher like Rodon, who has yet to turn 30, could be a great fit for the Orioles.

Over the last two years, Rodon logged a 2.67 ERA and 27-13 record over 310.2 innings pitched.

