OPINION: Chicago White Sox Should Have Never Let Jose Abreu Walk

A relationship between the Chicago White Sox and a nine-year Major League veteran and Chicago fan favorite came to an end earlier this week, when the Houston Astros signed first baseman Jose Abreu to a three-year, $60 million contract. I can't help but think, it didn't have to end this way.

Abreu was the White Sox' longest tenured player. He waited through a rebuild and became the leader of the clubhouse. He won the 2020 American League MVP Award. Abreu was a fan favorite on the South Side of Chicago, and now he's gone.

On an injury-riddled team that struggled to perform offensively, Abreu played more games than any other position player (157) and led the White Sox in Batting Average (.304), On Base Percentage (.378) and OPS (.824) Abreu finished the season second in RBI (75) and third in home runs (15) on the White sox. His .304 average was the fifth-best in the American League. At the age of 35, Abreu has shown no signs of regression at the plate.

The White Sox are in a transition period. After an extremely disappointing 2022 season where they failed to make the playoffs, they will now have to establish a new identity under a new manager, without the franchise's cornerstone player.

Abreu's $60 million contract wouldn't break the bank. The White Sox gave catcher Yasmani Grandal $73 million three years ago. The club gave Liam Hendriks $54 million two years ago. $60 million to the club's best position player since Paul Konerko that finished 17th in MVP voting in 2022? Jerry Reinsdorf should be able to afford it.

Even if Abreu's game were to suddenly decline, his presence would be more valuable to the Sox' clubhouse than any other in baseball. What Abreu brings not only to the Sox' team, but also to Chicago's fans, is going to be extremely difficult to replace.

The Sox were in a difficult position. They had two first basemen and a clear designated hitter. They needed to pick two of three between Abreu, Andrew Vaugh and Eloy Jimenez. They chose the two younger players, a decision most front office executives would make. But I have to think there had to be a way for Abreu to play his entire career for the White Sox.

After all, the Sox offered Abreu a contract. Abreu said as much at his Astros introductory press conference this week.

“The White Sox did make me an offer," Abreu said. "It was a really good offer, but I think we’ll leave it there.”

