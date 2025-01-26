Paul Skenes Has Simple Message to Awards Voters After Receiving NL Rookie of Year
Pittsburgh Pirates star Paul Skenes accepted his National League Rookie of the Year Award on Saturday night, and he had a simple message for awards voters moving forward:
Per @FoulTerritoryTV on social media:
“It is my goal and intention to make voting very easy for you in the coming years.”
Paul Skenes accepts the 2024 NL Rookie of the Year Award!
Skenes, the former No. 1 pick in the MLB Draft, is clearly stating his desire to be at the top of Cy Young voting every year moving forward. Though he lost out on that award in 2024, he did finish in the final three, with Chris Sale (Atlanta Braves) ultimately winning it.
Skenes finished his rookie season at 11-3 with a 1.96 ERA. He struck out 170 batters in just 133.0 innings and looked every bit the part of an ace moving into 2025. The former LSU star made his major league debut in early May after just a handful of minor league starts. With Skenes and Jared Jones, the Pirates and their fans finally look to have some optimism moving forward.
Armed with an upper-90s fastball and his power "splinker," Skenes also earned the start for the National League in the All-Star Game. He was just given the best odds to win the National League Cy Young Award by Fanduel.
The Pirates will open up spring training camp in Florida in just under three weeks, and Opening Day for the 2025 season is set for March 27. Skenes will surely be getting that start, as long as he's healthy.
