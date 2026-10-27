Probable Pitchers in Rays' Do-or-Die World Series Game 4 Against Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are officially one win away from claiming the 2026 World Series title.

The Brewers beat the Tampa Bay Rays 10-1 on Monday to take a 3-0 lead in the World Series. Milwaukee's Game 3 starter, left-hander Robert Gasser, tossed six shutout innings in his second consecutive scoreless outing of the 2026 MLB playoffs. On the other side of the ball, the Brewers' eight-run fifth inning gave the young southpaw more than enough run support to put the Rays on the brink of elimination.

Here are the potential pitchers each team could call upon in Game 4 of the World Series.

Rays

Oct 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Griffin Jax (22) throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning in game three of the ALCS for the 2026 MLB playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Tampa Bay's season on the line, right-hander Griffin Jax is expected to start Game 4 for the Rays. The 31-year-old has a 6.00 ERA in two postseason appearances this year, most recently allowing three runs over four innings as Tampa Bay's Game 3 starter against the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Championship Series.

Jax hasn't thrown more than five innings in an outing since July. So, despite getting less than five innings from right-hander Freddy Peralta in Game 3, the Rays' bullpen could be busy early and often on Tuesday. Most notably, Tampa Bay closer Bryan Baker hasn't pitched in a World Series game yet. But with the Rays' season on the line, the 2026 All-Star will almost assuredly be used at some point in Game 4. Depending on the score, Tampa Bay manager Kevin Cash might call down to the bullpen for Baker earlier than the eighth or ninth inning.

Brewers

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Brandon Woodruff (53) celebrates after defeating the Tampa Bay Rays in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Veteran right-hander Brandon Woodruff was a candidate to open Game 4 of the World Series for the Brewers, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale. Despite not pitching in the majors since July 4, the 33-year-old ended up closing out the last inning of Milwaukee's Game 3 win. That most likely rules him out as an option on Tuesday, though.

The Brewers haven't officially announced a Game 4 starter yet, but they could go a few different directions. Shane Drohan, Dustin May, and Kyle Harrison could each realistically get the ball to start on Tuesday. If the Brewers previously planned to use Woodruff as an opener in Game 4, though, they were likely expecting to go with a bullpen game. That means several hurlers will probably toe the slab for Milwaukee on Tuesday, regardless of who starts.