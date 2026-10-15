Probable Starting Pitchers in Dodgers' Win-or-Go-Home NLCS Game 4 Against Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers are officially one win away from reaching the World Series for the first time since 1982.

The Brewers beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 on Wednesday in Game 3 of the 2026 National League Championship Series. Milwaukee left-hander Robert Gasser tossed five shutout innings, while Jake Bauers and Garrett Mitchell hit back-to-back home runs off Los Angeles starter Blake Snell to help the Brewers win their third straight game against the defending champions. That means the Dodgers now face elimination throughout the rest of this best-of-seven series.

Here are the pitchers who are expected to throw for both teams in Game 4 of the 2026 NLCS.

Dodgers

Sep 12, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Tyler Glasnow (31) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at loanDepot Park. Mandatory Credit: Isabella Frias-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With their season on the line, the Dodgers are scheduled to start right-hander Tyler Glasnow in Game 4 of the NLCS. The 33-year-old also started Game 4 of the National League Division Series, tossing 4 2/3 innings of one-run ball against the Atlanta Braves. The hard-throwing righty made just 13 regular-season starts this year, posting a 3.53 ERA and 98 strikeouts in 74 innings.

While Glasnow pitched in the World Series last year, Thursday's outing will arguably be one of the biggest starts of his career. Los Angeles' hopes of a three-peat rest largely on his shoulders. But with the Dodgers facing elimination, manager Dave Roberts might have a quick hook if the veteran gets into any trouble in Game 4. Snell gave Los Angeles six innings on Wednesday, so most of the team's pitchers should be available in this do-or-die game. However, it doesn't sound like starters Tarik Skubal and Yoshinobu Yamamoto will play a role in Game 4.

Brewers

Sep 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Brewers starting pitcher Shane Drohan (55) pitches against the Cincinnati Reds in the first inning at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Brewers have not officially announced a starter for Game 4 yet. But according to Sports Illustrated senior writer Tom Verducci, Milwaukee is expected to start left-hander Shane Drohan on Thursday. Right-hander Dustin May, who started Game 3 of the NLDS against the San Diego Padres, is reportedly in the mix to be used in relief as the Brewers go for a sweep of the Dodgers.

Drohan made his MLB debut earlier this year and hasn't pitched in the postseason yet. In fact, the southpaw hasn't appeared in a game since Sept. 27. While the Brewers technically have some wiggle room with a 3-0 series lead, manager Pat Murphy could still be aggressive with Milwaukee's bullpen on Thursday.