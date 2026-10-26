Brewers vs. Rays Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for World Series Game 3

The World Series shifts to Tampa Bay on Monday night, as the Tampa Bay Rays are hoping to get a game back against the Milwaukee Brewers after dropping Games 1 and 2 in Milwaukee.

The Brewers came back from a 4-0 deficit in Game 2, rallying to win 5-4 and take a commanding 2-0 series lead. That’s great news for the Brewers, as only 10 teams have come back from a 0-2 deficit in the history of the World Series, and the last team to accomplish the feat was the New York Yankees back in 1996 – 30 years ago.

So, Tampa Bay has to make some history in this series to capture its first title in franchise history.

Freddy Peralta (1.08 ERA in the 2026 postseason) will make the start for Tampa Bay against Milwaukee's Robert Gasser (1.00 ERA this postseason) in Game 3. The Brewers relied a ton on their bullpen in Game 2 with Logan Henderson throwing just three innings in the win.

Can the ‘pen back up Gasser to take a 3-0 series lead?

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, the pitching matchup, a player prop to bet and my game prediction for World Series Game 3.

Brewers vs. Rays Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Brewers -1.5 (+176)

Rays +1.5 (-216)

Moneyline

Brewers: -101

Rays: -120

Total

7 (Over -112/Under -107)

Brewers vs. Rays Probable Pitchers

Milwaukee: Robert Gasser (0-0, 1.00 ERA in 2026 playoffs)

Tampa Bay: Freddy Peralta (2-0, 1.08 ERA in 2026 playoffs)

Brewers vs. Rays How to Watch

Date: Monday, Oct. 26

Time: 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Tropicana Field

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Series: Milwaukee leads 2-0

Brewers vs. Rays Best MLB Prop Bets

Rays Best MLB Prop Bet

Freddy Peralta OVER 14.5 Outs Recorded (-159)

Freddy Peralta has made three starts in this postseason, going at least 14 outs in each of them. His shortest outing was 4.2 innings (against New York in the ALDS), and he’s allowed just 12 hits and two earned runs in the postseason (16.2 innings of work).

The Tampa Bay bullpen has been fine in the playoffs (3.62 ERA), but the best pitchers on the staff have been Peralta and ace Drew Rasmussen. I believe Peralta deserves a bit of a longer leash in this matchup, and the Rays may need him to give them some length if they’re going to get back in this matchup.

In the ALCS, Peralta threw 11.1 innings across two starts and gave up just one run. He’s worth a look in this market with the Rays’ season essentially on the line in Game 3.

Brewers vs. Rays Prediction and Pick

Milwaukee has been extremely resilient in this series, especially in Game 2, but I’m taking the Rays to win Game 3 at home.

Tampa Bay has won all of Peralta’s starts in the playoffs, and it won his last six games in the regular season as well. Peralta has been lights out over the last couple of months, and the Rays have been a much better team at home as well.

Not only has Tampa Bay lost just one home game in the playoffs, but it was 55-26 at home in the regular season.

Milwaukee’s bullpen has been the story of the playoffs, but after a six-inning showing in Game 2, can we trust the Brew Crew to stitch together another bullpen game on Monday? Gasser has allowed just one run this postseason, but he’s gotten four and five outs in his two outings.

I don’t expect him to pitch deep into Game 3, especially against a Rays offense that hit .262 at home in the regular season.

Ultimately, I’m betting on the Rays not going quietly in this series, especially with their top starter (in the playoffs) on the mound.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (-120 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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