Brewers Make Significant Christian Yelich Decision During Historic Season

Three-time All-Star Christian Yelich has earned a distinguished honor nine seasons into his career with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Yelich has been named the Brewers' first official captain in franchise history, the organization announced on Saturday. As MLB.com's Adam McCalvy pointed out, the 2018 National League MVP is the third captain currently in the big leagues, joining New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge and Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez.

Brewers manager Pat Murphy said that when Yelich found out Milwaukee planned to make him the team's first-ever captain, the 34-year-old "wanted the blessing of Robin Yount," according to McCalvy. The Hall of Famer reportedly "agreed wholeheartedly" with the decision. And based on how the Brewers have played all year, they're likely hoping to make even more history this season.

Expectations for Brewers heading into 2026 MLB playoffs

Sep 17, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Milwaukee Brewers manager Pat Murphy (00) smiles in the dugout before the game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For starters, the Brewers have the best record in the majors this year at 102-59. That marks the first time in franchise history that Milwaukee has won 100 games in a season. The Brewers have also clinched home-field advantage throughout the 2026 MLB playoffs as the No. 1 overall seed. That's significant since Milwaukee has a 54-26 record at American Family Field this year, just one victory behind the Tampa Bay Rays' 55 home wins in 2026.

The Brewers enter the last game of the regular season with the second-best team ERA in the majors (3.51). They have a formidable one-two punch at the top of their starting rotation in presumptive 2026 National League Cy Young Award winner Jacob Misiorowski and right-hander Logan Henderson. Milwaukee also has a few electric arms in its bullpen, such as Abner Uribe and Trevor Megill.

Although the Brewers have hit the second-fewest home runs in the big leagues this year, they've scored the second-most runs. With strong pitching and an offense that doesn't rely on the long ball, Milwaukee should have a good chance to make a deep postseason run in 2026.

The Brewers have never won a World Series title. But they also never had an official team captain before Saturday. With October baseball just around the corner, Milwaukee fans will be anxiously waiting to see how their favorite team performs this fall.