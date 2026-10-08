Pros and Cons of Both Brewers, Dodgers Advancing to World Series

Either the Milwaukee Brewers or the Los Angeles Dodgers will represent the National League in the 2026 World Series.

This was the case last year as well and the Dodgers won the matchup in the 2025 National League Championship Series. Milwaukee had the No. 1 seed in the National League, but was swept, despite home-field advantage. This year, the Brewers are the No. 1 seed again and have home-field advantage with the series set to kick off at American Family Field on Sunday.

At this moment, we know that either the Brewers or the Dodgers will advance to the World Series and represent the National League. Arguably, either would be the favorite to win the whole thing if they were to advance. Also, there are arguably pros and cons with both the Brewers and the Dodgers making it to the World Series. Let's unpack them.

Milwaukee Brewers

Oct 3, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) pitches against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pros

Never Won A World Series

The Brewers are among the clubs in the league who have never won a World Series. If they could not only make it, but win the whole thing, it would be a feel-good story around baseball. This is a team that has been dominant in the regular season, despite being counted out before each season over the last few years. Still, the Brewers play the game the right way and find ways to win games. Milwaukee has won four straight National League Central titles. All they need now is a World Series title as well.

Stopping A Dynasty

The Dodgers have been the most polarizing team in baseball in recent memory. No one can deny the fact that they try to win games. They invest in their club more than anyone else and have won two straight titles because of it. We're talking about a dynasty and like all dynasties, fans eventually root for it to end. This is the perfect David vs. Goliath-type story. If the small-market Brewers can be the ones to finally unseat the Dodgers, there will be plenty of people around the league happy about that.

Con

How Would A Win Impact The CBA Debate?

There aren't a lot of cons at all with the idea of Milwaukee advancing. But with the collective bargaining agreement set to expire and baseball up in the air in general for the 2027 season, would it be better for the highest-spending team to advance or a club that is typically more towards the middle — or bottom — of the annual payroll lists? That's up for debate. If the Brewers advance, that would add fuel to the idea that changes don't need to be made. It's not necessarily a full-blown con, but rather a real debate.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Oct 7, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Shohei Ohtani (17) celebrates after defeating the Atlanta Braves in game four of the NLDS for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Pro

Shot At History

If the Dodgers advance to the World Series and win it, they would become just the third team in big league history to accomplish a three-peat, joining the New York Yankees and the Athletics. History is history, whether fans like it or not.

Con

Again, The Looming Labor Battle

This series seems like a lose-lose from a labor standpoint. It's not necessarily either side's fault. After the season, there are going to be debates and potentially even a lockout as MLB and MLBPA try to work out a new CBA. Both sides are going to use whatever they can to their advantage. If the Dodgers advance and win the World Series, then that's ammo to the idea for the side thinking baseball is broken. If the Brewers advance and win, that's ammo for the side that thinks nothing is wrong. The real answer is somewhere in the middle. Unfortunately, some side is going to use either the Dodgers or Brewers advancing to bolster some argument, rather than just appreciating the game on the field.