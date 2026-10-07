World Series Odds: Dodgers Skyrocket After Game 3 Win; Can Padres Force a Game 5?

Four MLB playoff teams have their season on the line on Wednesday, as two ALDS Game 3 matchups and two NLDS Game 4 matchups are set for Oct. 7.

On Tuesday night, the Los Angeles Dodgers stole the show, taking a 2-1 series lead over the Atlanta Braves behind seven brilliant innings from Yoshinobu Yamamoto, pushing them all the way up to +150 to win the World Series for the third season in a row. L.A. now needs just one win in the next two games to advance to the NLCS, and it's favored on the road on Wednesday in Game 4.

Meanwhile, the San Diego Padres kept their season alive with starting pitcher Michael King earning a six-out save with Mason Miller (paternity list) away from the team. San Diego now needs a win on Wednesday to force a winner-take-all Game 5, and it's currently a -115 favorite to win tonight.

History is working against the New York Yankees (down 0-2 to Tampa Bay), Cleveland Guardians (down 0-2 to Chicago) and the Padres (now down 1-2 to Milwaukee) as all three of those teams dropped the first two games of their respective series.

Only 10 teams in MLB history have won three games in a row after dropping the first two in a division series to advance, with the Yankees (back in 2017) being the last franchise to complete the feat.

Still, Tuesday's action caused some major movement in the World Series odds on the National League side, setting up an exciting day with all four of these series in action.

2026 World Series Odds

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Los Angeles Dodgers: +150

Milwaukee Brewers: +370

Tampa Bay Rays: +380

Chicago White Sox: +800

New York Yankees: +1600

Atlanta Braves: +1800

San Diego Padres: +2200

Cleveland Guardians: +3500

Dodgers' World Series Odds Jump After Game 3

Following their Game 2 loss, the Dodgers dropped to +230 to win the World Series (still the favorite at the time) in the 2026 season. Now, they're right back to +150, and they are clearly favored over the Milwaukee Brewers even though both teams need just one win to reach the NLCS.

A third consecutive title is certainly on the table for Shohei Ohtani and Co., and the Dodgers' win on Tuesday was huge considering the fact that the Braves used ace Chris Sale in that matchup. Now, Atlanta turns to trade-deadline addition Tyler Mahle in Game 4, where it is a +123 underdog.

Oddsmakers are expecting the Dodgers to advance on Wednesday, and there's a chance they could come all the way down to even money (+100) or better depending upon the results of the other three division series matchups.

Who Is Favored in Wednesday's MLB Playoff Action?

The Padres, Braves, Guardians and Yankees are all looking to keep their respective seasons alive on Wednesday, but are they favored to make it happen?

New York (-167 to win at home vs. Tampa Bay) and San Diego (-115 to win at home vs. Milwaukee) are both favored on Wednesday, though the Yankees are the only team trailing in their playoff series that has an implied probability over 54% to win on Wednesday.

The Guardians (+102 to win) and Braves (+123 to win) are both underdogs, even though Atlanta is at home. Cleveland is the only team down in its series that is on the road tonight.

All four teams in the NLDS will have tomorrow off regardless of Wednesday's results while wins by Cleveland or New York would set up a Game 4 matchups on Thursday and a potential Game 5 on Saturday.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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