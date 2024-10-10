Tampa Bay Rays Issue Statement in Wake of Hurricane Milton, Devastation to Tropicana Field
On Wednesday night, and again on Thursday morning, we posted scary pictures and videos of the situation unfolding at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Fla.
During Hurricane Milton, the roof of Tropicana Field was blown clear off. The building has been open since 1990 but the Tampa Bay Rays have played there since the inaugural season for the franchise in 1998.
On Thursday afternoon, the Rays posted a statement on social media:
"During the past couple weeks, our beloved city, region and state have been impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton. We are devastated by the damage incurred by so many. Our priority is supporting our community and our staff. We are fortunate and grateful that no one was hurt by the damage to our ballpark last night. Over the coming days and weeks, we expect to be able to assess the true condition of Tropicana Field. In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement to secure the building.
"We ask for your patience at this time, and we encourage those who can to donate to organizations in our community that are assisting those directly impacted by these storms."
The Rays have been looking to get a new ballpark for years and have finally gotten approval for one. They are scheduled to begin play at a new facility in 2028, but will still need to fix Tropicana Field in time for play in 2025 and beyond.
The following from Pinellas County leadership appeared on CNN.com:
“I mean, the pictures of Tropicana Field … without a roof is beyond belief,” Scott told CNN, referring to the severely damaged Tampa Bay Rays’ baseball stadium.
“I’ve never — I’ve lived in Pinellas County for 42 years, and I’ve never seen anything like this,” (Pinellas County Commissioner Brian) Scott said. “I mean, to get a one-two-punch like that from first, Helene — we got, basically, all of the bad things.”
Follow Fastball On SI on social media
Continue to follow our Fastball On SI coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following us on Twitter @FastballFN.