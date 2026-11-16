It’s been a slow start to the MLB offseason, with minimal movement in the early days of free agency. Despite the threat of a lockout looming over the league, MLB’s Rule 5 draft is tentatively slated for Dec. 9, and the deadline to protect players by placing them on the 40-man roster is coming up on Tuesday, with the non-tender deadline following on Friday.

As teams finalize their 40-man rosters, we could see some unexpected non-tenders and DFA’s across the league. Here’s a look at 10 potential cut candidates ahead of this week’s roster crunch.

Nolan Gorman, Cardinals

The once highly touted prospect has had a hard time adapting to MLB pitching. Gorman has now been in MLB for five years, but the ‘26 season was his worst to date. He hit just .184 and had a .580 OPS across 85 games and had nine home runs while striking out 98 times. A middling defender at best, Gorman’s bat hasn’t lived up to expectations, and he could be due over $3 million via arbitration if the Cardinals opt to keep him on the roster. That is far from a prohibitive cost, but Gorman was a below replacement-level player this year. It’s possible St. Louis can find a trade partner and get something in return for the 26-year-old, but if they don’t find any buyers there’s a real chance Gorman will be cut loose.

Josh Lowe had a career-worst .209 batting average and 76 wRC+ in his first season with the Angels. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kristian Campbell, Red Sox

Campbell’s long-term extension did not age well. The Red Sox signed the young infielder to an eight-year, $60 million contract in 2025, hoping to secure a franchise cornerstone talent for the long haul. After receiving that deal, Campbell proceeded to record a -0.9 bWAR in 67 games in ‘25, and didn’t even play in MLB in ‘26, spending the entire season in the minor leagues, where he had a .763 OPS with 126 strikeouts in 109 games. Campbell’s future in Boston is somewhat unclear, and to open up a spot on the 40-man roster, there’s been speculation that the organization may DFA the 24-year-old. It’s unlikely a team would take on his contract on waivers, so he could clear waivers and return to the Red Sox’ minor league system without taking up a spot on the 40-man roster.

Josh Lowe, Angels

Lowe flashed his potential with the Rays in 2023 when he registered 3.7 bWAR, hit 20 home runs and had 83 RBIs. In the following three seasons, Lowe has combined for just 0.9 bWAR, 33 home runs and 102 RBIs, and has a 28.9% strikeout rate. He struck out more than 30.5% of the time this year and logged an OPS of .633. He’ll be due a raise in arbitration this offseason, but it seems more likely that the Angels will non-tender him rather than pay him a salary that’s projected to be in the range of $4 million via arbitration.

Christopher Morel, Mets

Morel spent time with the Mets and Marlins last season but struggled at the plate for both clubs. In all, he appeared in 36 games and had one home run, six RBIs and 35 strikeouts while logging a 34 OPS+. With no true position on defense, Morel provides little upside at this stage of his career, and considering he’s set to make around $2 million via arbitration, he’s more likely to be non-tendered than return to New York for the ‘27 season.

A return to the Giants could help get Camilo Doval’s career back on track. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Camilo Doval, Giants

Doval was dealt from the Yankees to the Pirates at the trade deadline, and he was subsequently DFA’d by Pittsburgh after walking 14 batters in 19 innings despite recording a decent 3.79 ERA. He was later scooped up by the Giants, and he had two scoreless outings for San Francisco, where he largely thrived between 2021–25, before the season ended. There’s likely a role for Doval to play on the Giants next season, but he’s expected to earn over $6 million via arbitration, which may be a bit steep for San Francisco. If the Giants are confident they could re-sign the former All-Star, they could non-tender him and attempt to work out a new deal at a lower cost in free agency.

Jake Irvin, Nationals

Irvin could again be in line to compete for a spot on what’s currently a lackluster Nationals starting rotation, but he hasn’t shown much promise over the last two seasons despite being afforded plenty of opportunity. Irvin’s had an ERA over 5.40 in each of the last two years and has surrendered 58 home runs in 286 2/3 innings across that span. With a projected arbitration salary worth around $3.5 million, the team may feel his production isn’t worth that price tag.

Leody Taveras, Orioles

Taveras saw plenty of opportunity in Baltimore last season, but he didn’t make the most of his chances. He appeared in 139 games and logged a .633 OPS with eight home runs and 56 RBIs. After a disappointing season for the Orioles, it seems unlikely they’ll bring Taveras back for his final year of arbitration, in which he’s anticipated to make just shy of $4 million.

Triston Casas hasn’t played for the Red Sox since May 2, 2025. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Triston Casas, Red Sox

Casas was once viewed as a franchise cornerstone and the future at first base in Boston. Things have since changed, and with Willson Contreras set to return in 2027 and Jake Bauers joining the mix after a big year in Milwaukee, Casas doesn’t really have a place in the Red Sox’ plans. His defensive limitations confine him to first base, where he’ll be neither the first nor second option for the club. Injuries have derailed his career over the past two seasons, and it may behoove both parties for Casas to seek out a fresh start elsewhere.

Brandon Marsh, Phillies

It was a tale of two halves for Marsh in 2026. He had a brilliant first half of the campaign in which he hit for a .301 batting average with 15 home runs in 92 games. His production dropped off dramatically in the second half, however, and he had a .184 batting average in his last 63 games. While Marsh can still contribute to the Phillies, he’s expected to make around $10 million through arbitration, which may be a bit too steep for Philadelphia’s liking. The most likely outcome is that he’ll be retained and the team will explore a trade so they can at least get something in return for the veteran outfielder, but there’s also a chance the team non-tenders him to avoid paying him that salary.

Matt Vierling, Tigers

Vierling had a couple of productive seasons in 2023 and ‘24, when he combined for 4.3 bWAR. He hit 26 home runs and had 101 RBIs across those two campaigns, but injuries have derailed him since then. He played in just 31 games in ‘25 and 92 games in ‘26, and he’s not been very effective at the plate when healthy. Across the last two seasons, Vierling has six home runs, 42 RBIs and a .597 OPS. He doesn’t strike out a ton, but his lack of availability and his general struggles at the plate may prompt the Tigers to non-tender him and seek out a more reliable platoon option for the roster.