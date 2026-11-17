The Tarik Skubal sweepstakes is heating up. The New York Mets reportedly secured the first meeting with the star lefty on Monday, as Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported that it went "very well" and listed them as one of the favorites to sign Skubal.

Agent Scott Boras and Skubal are set to meet with interested teams throughout the week in California. The goal remains to get a long-term deal done with Skubal before Dec. 1, which would allow the contract to be finalized before a likely work stoppage halts all baseball transactions indefinitely.

While there is no question that adding Skubal would give David Stearns a massive win for his offseason, he won't be alone in trying to land the two-time Cy Young winner. Here's a look at which teams are the biggest threats to the Mets in pursuit of Skubal's services.

4. The mystery teams

Mystery teams are always involved with Boras' clients, and he has claimed there are two who haven't been publicly identified. These mystery teams are almost always used as leverage by Boras to raise the price on the final deal, but they rarely end up with the player in question.

We'll include the mystery teams here because there are a few logical fits for Skubal that could fall into this category. The Chicago Cubs would be a fit, as they need an ace to top their rotation. But the Cubs haven't played near the top of the free-agent market like Skubal in a long time.

3. Toronto Blue Jays

The Blue Jays are set to meet with Skubal this week, and the Rogers group has been eager to splash their cash around for potential free-agent fits. While they were successful in luring Kevin Gausman to Toronto prior to the 2022 season in a deal that aged incredibly well, the Blue Jays have had a hard time convincing some of the top players on the board to take their money.

Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto, Pete Alonso, and Kyle Tucker all received heavy interest from the Blue Jays before landing elsewhere in free agency. There is a clear need atop the rotation for Toronto with Gausman gone, but the next big free agent to go north of the border, instead of taking the top dollars from an American team, will be the first.

2. Los Angeles Dodgers

This would be a nightmare scenario for the Mets, who saw Skubal pitch in Los Angeles in the second half of the season. You can never rule out the Dodgers for any top free agent due to their financial largesse, and the Mets have lost quite a few head-to-head free-agent battles with Los Angeles in the past few years, including Yoshinobu Yamamoto in 2024, Kyle Tucker, and Edwin Diaz last season.

The fly in the ointment for the Dodgers is that they want to keep any deal with Skubal short-term, similar to the arrangement they have with Tucker, due to concerns about what financial penalties they could incur in a more restrictive environment that comes with the new collective bargaining agreement.

Skubal is reportedly set on getting a deal of at least seven years, which would presumably take the Dodgers out of play. But if he doesn't sign before Dec. 1, his chances of staying in Los Angeles increase dramatically.

In that case, it would be clear that Skubal has a desire to stay in LA and wants to see what the Dodgers' offer could look like once they know the rules of play with the CBA.

1. San Diego Padres

There isn't a big free agent that Padres GM A.J. Preller is afraid to pursue, as evidenced by his signings of Xander Bogaerts, Manny Machado, and Yu Darvish to lavish deals in the past. Preller reportedly has the backing of new owners Kwanza Jones and Jose E. Feliciano, who want to make their mark on a team that has drawn very well over the past few years.

The question is how much money Preller will have to spend, since the Padres have a lot of rotation openings to fill. Signing Skubal would make a massive impact on the league and send a message that San Diego means business. However, it could make more prudent business sense for Preller to use the $400 million it will likely take to land Skubal and spread it around a bunch of quality starters, such as retaining Michael King and signing Freddy Peralta instead.

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