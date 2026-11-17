Tarik Skubal is looking for a new team. The two-time Cy Young winner is the most coveted free agent on the open market this offseason, and he’ll have an abundance of suitors vying to secure his services for most of the next decade.

Skubal is in a tier of his own when it comes to free agent pitchers. And with Scott Boras as his agent, it’s unlikely he’ll settle for anything less than top dollar when it comes to his next contract. There are plenty of teams that will be interested in the 29-year-old, but not all of those teams are realistic fits for him. There are various factors that will come into play as it relates to Skubal’s free agency decision, including what teams are willing to pay him, a franchise’s location, its contending status in the immediate and long-term future, as well as ties to coaches or managers within an organization.

We’re going to take a look at each of those factors and assess which teams make logical sense for Skubal. These choices can come down to a feeling more than logic, but we’ll give a shot at forecasting where makes sense for him to end up, anyway, by assigning a point for the strongest fits of each category and subtracting a point for the weakest fits. It’s far from the most scientific process, but it could help us zoom out and separate the contenders from the also-rans in the race to sign Skubal.

Tarik Skubal contract fits

There have been varying projections for what kind of contract Skubal will be looking for this offseason, but it’s been reported he’s not seeking a shorter term deal that includes a higher average annual value, as Kyle Tucker signed with the Dodgers as last offseason’s top free agent. Indications are that Skubal is prioritizing length when it comes to his next deal. The southpaw could be seeking a deal ranging anywhere from seven to 10 years with a price tag in the range of $350 to $500 million. His average annual value will likely be somewhere around $45 million, a record-setting figure that effectively eliminates quite a few of teams from the equation. Still, there are a few teams that could realistically entertain such a contract for the former Triple Crown winner.

The obvious financial fit for Skubal is the Mets, who have tremendous spending power thanks to owner Steve Cohen’s willingness to invest in the roster. New York hasn’t shied away from spending big bucks in past offseasons, and they could potentially outbid the rest of the pack to bring Skubal to Queens.

Other teams that could absorb his substantial contract demands include the Dodgers, Blue Jays and Padres. The Dodgers dipped into their top-tier farm system to bring Skubal to L.A. during the regular season, and they may be keen to lure him back, no matter the cost. Toronto is looking to fortify its starting rotation and climb back to World Series contention, and despite having various needs on offense, adding Skubal to the mix would be a huge coup. San Diego is in dire need of starting pitching and the new ownership group seems intent on taking a big swing this offseason. No player fits their needs more than Skubal, so they could certainly be in the running for his signature.

The Rays and White Sox are among the spendthrift teams that could be looking for starting pitching this offseason, with their 2026 payrolls ranking 27th and 24th, respectively. Chicago has plenty of room for a sizable contract based on past payrolls, while Tampa Bay has never shown the willingness to spend big.

Strongest fits (+1): Mets, Dodgers, Padres, Yankees, Blue Jays, Angels, White Sox

Weakest fits (-1): Rays

Skubal is heavily associated with the West Coast. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tarik Skubal location fits

Skubal hails from Hayward, Calif., which is just 25 miles from San Francisco. He went to high school in Kingman, Ariz. and played college baseball at Seattle University in Washington. That signals at least three teams as fits for Skubal based purely on location––the Giants, Diamondbacks and Mariners.

Of that trio, the Diamondbacks would be the most realistic destination. San Francisco has an overwhelming payroll as it stands, with massive money tied up to players like Rafael Devers, Willy Adames and Matt Chapman. The Mariners already boast a strong starting rotation and if they’re going to take a big swing in this offseason, it’s much more likely to be for a transformative offensive addition. As for the D-Backs, they’ve historically not been afraid to take some big swings at free agent pitchers. They signed Zack Greinke to a then-record-setting contract in 2015 and also backed up the Brinks truck for Corbin Burnes two years ago. The Burnes deal hasn’t aged well, however, and he’s still on the books at a rate of $35 million annually for the next four years, which could deter Arizona from making a run at Skubal given how much money is already tied up in its starting rotation.

The big-market teams may also qualify as location fits that entice Skubal. Playing in New York or Los Angeles could be attractive for the 29-year-old, making the Mets, Yankees, Dodgers and Angels potential suitors. Los Angeles is in his home state, so those latter two teams could be appealing options for him. As could Chicago, where he could join the Cubs or White Sox, both of whom made the postseason in ‘26, though the Windy City may not be overly appealing to a West Coast kid.

Strongest fits (+1): Diamondbacks, Dodgers, Angels

Weakest fits (-1): Rays, Blue Jays, Phillies, Cubs, White Sox

Tarik Skubal, 96mph Fastball and 89mph Changeup, Overlay. pic.twitter.com/k9oAl2ROkT — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 3, 2026

Tarik Skubal contention fits

Skubal made the postseason in just two of seven seasons with the Tigers, and of course, in his lone year with the Dodgers. He likely won’t be interested in a rebuild when it comes to his next destination, as he’s still seeking his first World Series appearance and ring. As he enters the back half of his career, he’ll be looking to compete for championships on a yearly basis, and not every team can provide him that type of situation.

The Dodgers are an obvious fit based on their status as World Series contenders. With one of MLB’s best lineups, a deep pitching rotation and an exemplary farm system, L.A. is built for sustained success. Skubal fell short with the team last season, but he’s familiar with the organization and could be looking to run it back in hopes of getting the job done.

The Mets, despite a woeful ‘26 campaign, could relatively easily return to contention next year, especially if Skubal is added to the mix. Considering their financial backing, the Mets have the potential to be contenders both in the short and long term, and Skubal would only enhance that.

The Cubs also make sense from a contention standpoint. They boasted MLB’s best offense last season but were plagued by injuries and inconsistency in their starting rotation. Skubal would address their biggest need, and he’d get to pitch with reigning NL MVP and Platinum Glove winner Pete Crow-Armstrong patrolling the outfield.

Other contenders that serve as viable destinations for Skubal include the Padres, Yankees, Rays, Blue Jays and White Sox. San Diego has been a contender for the past several years, but they’ve not been able to get the job done and reach a World Series. The Yankees have the potential to be the best team in the American League. The Rays and Blue Jays have each made a World Series in the last two years, while the White Sox impressed in 2026, surprising just about everyone by reaching the postseason for the first time since ‘21.

Strongest fits (+1): Dodgers, Yankees, Padres, Rays, Cubs

Weakest fits (-1): Angels, Tigers

Skubal could return to Detroit if he craves familiarity. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tarik Skubal familiarity fits

Another aspect that could play into Skubal’s free agency is any relationships he’s established with managers, coaches, teammates or front office personnel.

In that regard, a reunion with the Tigers could make sense for Skubal, as they’re still managed by A.J. Hinch, his skipper for the last six seasons. His longtime pitching coach, Chris Fetter, remains with the organization, too, as do many of his former teammates.

The Dodgers coaching staff will have also tried to make strong connections with Skubal despite his limited tenure with the organization. L.A. expects its entire coaching staff to return next season, so that familiarity could play a role in their pursuit of Skubal. Fellow lefty starter Blake Snell also appeared to form a bond with him.

Having only spent time with two organizations, Skubal hasn’t experienced much turnover in terms of coaching staff. He spent his rookie season with Ron Gardenhire and interim manager Lloyd McClendon, neither of whom are in MLB any longer. His pitching coach as a rookie was Rick Anderson, who is also retired from coaching.

A sneaky fit in this regard could be the Phillies. David Chadd was the Tigers' assistant general manager when they drafted Skubal, and he was a liaison for the team with Boras during that process. He’s now a special assignment scout for Philadelphia. That being said, it seems more likely the Phillies will be focused on upgrading its offense this offseason.

Strongest fits (+1): Dodgers, Tigers

Weakest fits (-1): N/A

Final tally

Dodgers: 4

Padres: 2

Mets, Yankees, Angels, Diamondbacks: 1

Tigers, Cubs, Blue Jays, White Sox: 0

Phillies, Rays: -1