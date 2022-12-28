Texas Rangers' 2023 Projected Pitching Rotation After Signing Nathan Eovaldi

The Texas Rangers agreed to terms on a contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi Tuesday. After signing Eovaldi, here's a look at the Rangers' projected pitching rotation for the 2023 Major League Baseball season.

The Texas Rangers continued to add to their pitching rotation Tuesday, agreeing to terms on a contract with free agent right-handed pitcher Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi is the fourth veteran pitcher the Rangers have acquired this offseason, joining Jacob deGrom, Jake Odorizzi and Andrew Heaney, as the club continues to overhaul its pitching rotation.

As of Dec. 27, here's a look at the six potential starting pitchers the Rangers will likely use most in 2023, including 2022 statistics:

1) Jacob deGrom: 11 starts, 64.1 IP, 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP, 12.75 SO/W, 126 ERA+

2) Martin Perez: 32 starts, 196.1 IP, 12-8, 2.89 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 2.45 SO/W, 136 ERA+

3) Jon Gray: 24 starts, 127.1 IP, 7-7, 3.96 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 3.44 SO/W, 99 ERA+



4) Nathan Eovaldi: 20 starts, 109.1 IP, 6-3, 3.87 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 5.15 SO/W, 109 ERA+

5) Andrew Heaney: 14 starts, 72.2 IP, 4-4, 3.10 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 5.79 SO/W, 136 ERA+

6) Jake Odorizzi: 22 starts, 106.1 IP, 4.40 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 2.46 SO/W, 90 ERA+

