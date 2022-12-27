Texas Rangers Add Another All-Star to Pitching Rotation

The Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, according to MLB insider Robert Murray. Eovaldi finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021, appearing in the MLB All-Star Game earlier in the summer. In 2018, he won a World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

The Texas Rangers are in agreement on a contract with free agent pitcher Nathan Eovaldi, according to MLB insider Robert Murray.

Terms of the contract have yet to be reported on.

Eovaldi finished fourth in American League Cy Young Award voting in 2021, appearing in the MLB All-Star Game earlier in the summer. In 2018, he won a World Series as a member of the Boston Red Sox.

Eovaldi logged a 3.87 ERA and 1.24 WHIP over 109.1 innings pitched in 20 starts in 2022.

Eovaldi joins a pitching rotation that already includes Jacob deGrom, Martin Perez, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney and Jake Odorizzi.

Check out the latest episode of the Jack Vita Show for more MLB offseason analysis!

Subscribe to the Jack Vita Show on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon | iHeartRadio | Stitcher | Pandora | TuneIn | Listen Notes | Podtail | Podchaser | Hubhopper | Audio junkie | Himalaya | Podcast Addict | Available wherever podcasts are found.

More MLB Offseason Coverage:

For more from Jack Vita, follow him on Twitter @JackVitaShow, and subscribe to his podcast, the Jack Vita Show, available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, YouTube, Facebook, Amazon, iHeartRadio, and wherever podcasts are found.