Texas Rangers Sign Former $140 Million Pitcher to One-Year Deal
The Texas Rangers signed former Washington Nationals pitcher Corbin to a one-year deal on Tuesday, bringing him into to help a wounded rotation. Jon Gray recently broke his wrist in Cactus League play as the result of a line drive.
The Rangers PR team announced it on social media:
The Texas Rangers today announced that the club has signed LHP PatrickCorbin (#46) to a one-year Major League contract covering the 2025 season. To make room for Corbin on the 40-man roster, the club has placed RHP Jon Gray on the 60-day Injured List (right forearm fracture).
A veteran of 12 years, Corbin has spent his entire career with the Arizona Diamondbacks and Nationals. Corbin signed a $140 million deal with Washington that expired after 2024, and it's been a struggle for him the last few years. After winning 14 games in his first year with the Nationals (2019), he never went over .500 again in a season. He led the National League in losses each year from 2021-2023. He did help the Nationals win the World Series in 2019, going 2-3 in the playoffs that year.
A two-time All-Star with Arizona, he's 103-131 for his career with a 4.51 ERA. While the losses have piled up, Corbin has been reliable, which is something that the Rangers need. He's made 31 starts or more in each of the last four years and also made 32 starts or more in the three seasons preceding the COVID 2020 season.
The Rangers are coming off a season in which they finished third in the American League West, a disappointment after winning the 2023 World Series.
They host the Boston Red Sox on March 27 for Opening Day.
