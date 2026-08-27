The Only 3 AL Teams Capable of Reaching the World Series
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Almost the entire American League is incredibly weak this season. In fact, there are no teams in the AL West that are .500 or better entering play on Thursday, and there are only five teams in the Junior Circuit that have winning records.
Even smaller in numbers are the teams that are actually capable of winning the American League pennant. There are a few teams in the league that could have an easy path to the ALCS, but may not have much of a chance to reach the World Series.
Here are the only three teams capable of reaching the Fall Classic in the AL.
Tampa Bay Rays
The Tampa Bay Rays keep trucking along as a small-market team. They currently lead the American League East and have the best record in the league. They also went out and acquired Freddy Peralta to boost a rotation that already had Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen.
They finished below .500 in 2025, but are in a much better spot this year with solid offensive players such as Jonathan Aranda, Junior Caminero and Yandy Diaz. They haven't reached the World Series since 2020, but with the AL being as weak as it is, this might be their best chance in a while.
New York Yankees
Aaron Judge has been out since June, but it shouldn't be much longer before he returns and gives the Yankees a boost offensively. Jazz Chisholm Jr. is heating up, and the Yankees are also getting contributions from players such as George Lombard Jr., Paul Goldschmidt, Spencer Jones, Ben Rice and Cody Bellinger.
More importantly though, New York has an elite front of the rotation that consists of Gerrit Cole, Max Fried and Cam Schilttler. Those three starters are going to be incredibly hard to beat in a three-game wild card series, and that could be more than enough to push them to the World Series, especially with Judge on his way back.
Boston Red Sox
The Red Sox are a perfect example of a team that has caught fire at the right time. At the end of June, they were in the cellar of the AL East. Now, they are in possession of the second AL wild card spot, and it may not be much longer before they overtake the Yankees for the top spot.
Offseason acquisitions Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray have proven to be fruitful additions, and they still have Ceddanne Rafaela and Wilyer Abreu. On the pitching side, Aroldis Chapman is having another strong season as their closer, and Ranger Suarez is also proving to be a solid addition.
If Garrett Crochet comes back, the rotation will be in a much better spot, and they will be much more difficult to take down in the playoffs.
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Curt Bishop is a freelance sports writer who graduated from Maryville University of St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts degree in the field of Communication and currently writes as a contributor for various platforms covering Major League Baseball. Curt’s work includes covering trade and free agency predictions, as well as rumors and news. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com