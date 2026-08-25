Rays vs. Tigers Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, Aug. 25

The Detroit Tigers’ season is hanging in the balance, as they’ve dropped six games in a row and are now 4.5 games out of the final wild card spot in the American League.

The betting market has pushed the Tigers back to long shots to make the MLB playoffs, and they’re in a tough battle in this series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay rode a strong start from All-Star Drew Rasmussen on Monday to a 4-1 win, and it’s favored on the road again on Tuesday with lefty Ian Seymour (4.17 ERA) on the bump.

Seymour has spent a lot of time working out of the bullpen for Tampa Bay, but the team has won six of his 11 starts in the 2026 season. Seymour has already made four starts in August, posting a 3.52 ERA in the process.

He’ll go up against Detroit right-hander Jackson Jobe, who is making his fourth appearance of the 2026 season after recovering from a major elbow injury. The 24-year-old tossed 5.1 innings of one-run ball in a loss to Pittsburgh his last time out.

Let’s jump right into the odds, a player prop to bet and my prediction for this American League battle as the Rays look to build their lead atop the AL East.

Rays vs. Tigers Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rays -1.5 (+134)

Tigers +1.5 (-162)

Moneyline

Rays: -125

Tigers: +116

Total

7.5 (Over -109/Under -110)

Rays vs. Tigers Probable Pitchers

Tampa Bay: Ian Seymour (9-4, 4.17 ERA)

Detroit: Jackson Jobe (1-1, 4.50 ERA)

Rays vs. Tigers How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, Aug. 25

Time: 6:40 p.m. EST

Venue: Comerica Park

How to Watch (TV):

Rays record: 78-53

Tigers record: 61-70

Rays vs. Tigers Best MLB Prop Bets

Tigers Best MLB Prop Bet

Jackson Jobe OVER 15.5 Outs Recorded (-122)

This is a tough matchup for Jobe against a Rays offense that is No. 1 in MLB in batting average and No. 4 in Weighted Runs Created Plus (wRC+), but I think the young right-hander will work into the sixth inning on Tuesday.

Jobe recorded 16 outs in his last start – and only needed 86 pitches to do so – a sign that the Tigers are going to have a longer leash with him over the final weeks of the regular season. Jobe was held under 75 pitches in his first two outings of the season, but he still was able to record 15 outs in his 2026 debut.

Tampa Bay hits for average, but it ranks just 14th in MLB in runs scored this season. Jobe has pitched pretty well in two of his three outings, and I think he’ll be able to build on the success he had against Pittsburgh his last time out.

Rays vs. Tigers Prediction and Pick

The Detroit offense has gone dormant over the last few weeks, ranking 28th in batting average, 26th in OPS and 23rd in runs scored over the last 15 days. That has all but tanked the team’s playoff chances, and the Tigers put up just one run in Monday’s series opening loss.

The Tigers have won just one of their last 10 games, and I have a hard time getting behind them against a Tampa Bay team that is poised to finish with the best record in the American League.

The Rays are five games over .500 on the road this season, and they’ve fared pretty well with Seymour on the mound. The lefty also has some impressive advanced numbers, ranking in the 66th percentile in expected ERA and the 72nd percentile in expected BAA.

While I do think Jobe has a ton of potential for the Tigers, I don’t think this offense is worth trusting in this matchup.

It’s rare that the Rays are just -125 favorites in a game, so I’ll jump on them at that price to take Game 2 of this series.

Pick: Rays Moneyline (-125 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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