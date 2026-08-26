Walk-Off Wagers: MLB Best Bets Today (Predictions for Red Sox-Marlins, Brewers-Mets, Orioles-Cardinals)

We have another 15-game slate in the MLB on Wednesday with six afternoon games and nine night games.

I’m targeting a trio of road teams for my MLB best bets tonight.

Let’s get right into the MLB best bets – and their odds at the best betting sites – for Wednesday, Aug. 26.

MLB Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Boston Red Sox (-129) at Miami Marlins

Milwaukee Brewers (-149) at New York Mets

Baltimore Orioles (-106) at St. Louis Cardinals

Boston Red Sox (-129) at Miami Marlins

The Red Sox have been a streaky team this season, and they’re on another hot streak right now. After sweeping the Giants at home, they have their ace on the mound as they go for the sweep in Miami.

Sonny Gray allowed four runs in six innings last time out, but it was a 6-4 win for the Red Sox. He’s rarely allowed more than a few runs in two straight starts this season, and this Miami offense has struggled recently.

Ryan Gusto has been solid recently for the Marlins, but Gray should be able to outduel him in Miami.

Milwaukee Brewers (-149) at New York Mets

I’m going right back to the Brewers tonight after a tough 3-2 defeat to open their series at Citi Field.

Dustin May got roughed up by the Mariners last time out, but he had been fantastic before that. He also threw six shutout innings against the Mets in June as a member of the Cardinals.

Robert Stock has been passable for the Mets, but he’s also susceptible to a rough night like the one the Pirates gave him a few starts ago (3 IP, 8 ER).

New York has also struggled to find consistency as of late, so I’ll take the better team once again tonight.

Baltimore Orioles (-106) at St. Louis Cardinals

I’m surprised that we’re getting such a good price on the Orioles.

Baltimore won two of three against Tampa Bay to end its homestand, then broke out for a 13-1 win to open the series in St. Louis last night. That was the fourth straight loss for the Cardinals, who once again find themselves under .500 at 66-67.

I’ll take the Orioles to stay hot as they look to keep up in the AL Wild Card race.

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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