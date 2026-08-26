Red Sox vs. Marlins Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

The Boston Red Sox have a chance to complete their second straight sweep as they wrap up a three-game set against the Miami Marlins on Wednesday night.

After a brief cold stretch, the Red Sox have now won five games in a row and seven of their last eight. On the other hand, the Marlins have been up and down recently as they fall behind in the NL Wild Card race.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Red Sox vs. Marlins on Wednesday, Aug. 26.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Red Sox -1.5 (+123)

Marlins +1.5 (-148)

Moneyline

Red Sox -129

Marlins +120

Total

7.5 (Over -118/Under -102)

Red Sox vs. Marlins Probable Pitchers

Red Sox: Sonny Gray (16-3, 2.79 ERA)

Marlins: Ryan Gusto (0-3, 4.37 ERA)

After allowing a total of two runs in 19 innings across three starts, Sonny Gray yielded four runs in six innings to the Giants in a 6-4 victory last time out.

Ryan Gusto has allowed five earned runs in 18.2 innings across his last four starts, including four shutout frames against the Nationals in his last outing.

Red Sox vs. Marlins How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, Aug. 26

Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

Venue: loanDepot Park

How to Watch (TV): NESN, MIAM

Red Sox record: 73-59

Marlins record: 67-66

Red Sox vs. Marlins Best MLB Prop Bets

Red Sox Best MLB Prop Bet

Jarren Duran OVER 1.5 Hits + Runs + RBIs (+101)

Jarren Duran played hero on Tuesday night with a game-deciding grand slam in extra innings. He’s now 11 for 35 (.314) in his last 10 games (nine starts) with eight runs scored and five RBIs.

Duran has gone OVER 1.5 HRR in two straight games and eight of his last nine starts.

Red Sox vs. Marlins Prediction and Pick

I broke down this pick in SI Betting’s daily MLB best bets column, Walk-Off Wagers:

The Red Sox have been a streaky team this season and they’re on another hot streak right now. After sweeping the Giants at home, they have their ace on the mound as they go for the sweep in Miami.

Sonny Gray did allow four runs in six innings last time out, but it was a 6-4 win for the Red Sox. He’s rarely allowed more than a few runs in two straight starts this season, and this Miami offense has struggled recently.

Ryan Gusto has been solid recently for the Marlins, but Gray should be able to outduel him in Miami.

Pick: Red Sox -129

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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