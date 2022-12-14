Skip to main content

These Three Teams Appear to be in Play for Carlos Correa

According to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal, Dan Hayes and Andy McCullough, the Minnesota Twins, San Francisco Giants and New York Mets are all in the mix for free agent shortstop Carlos Correa.
According to The Athletic, the Twins view Correa as the club's 'primary target.'

The Mets already have the largest projected payroll for the 2023 season. According to The Athletic, the Mets are emerging as a potential landing spot for the shortstop.

If the Mets were to sign Correa, he would likely play third base, similar to when the New York Yankees acquired Alex Rodriguez and Rodriguez moved to third, with Derek Jeter already manning short. The Mets have Francisco Lindor under contract through 2031.

Correa played his first seven seasons with the Houston Astros before hitting the free agent market last winter. He opted out of his contract after his first season with the Twins in 2022.

It's unclear whether other teams besides the Twins, Mets and Giants are in the mix for Correa's services at this time. It's entirely possible that there are suitors, but this is the latest from The Athletic.

