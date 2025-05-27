This Song About Los Angeles Dodgers' Pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is Going Viral
A song about Los Angeles Dodgers' pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto is going viral after it was originally uploaded on Reddit.
@DodgersNation was among the first to post it on "X," with several others picking it up as well:
Sounds catchy to us, certainly.
The 26-year-old Japanese sensation was signed to a 12-year deal last offseason and helped the Dodgers win the World Series against the New York Yankees. This year, he's looking like an All-Star and a Cy Young candidate, sitting at 6-3 with a 1.97 ERA through 11 starts. He earned the win on Monday against the Cleveland Guardians, as he worked six innings and struck out seven.
He battled injury in 2024, making just 18 starts, but he still went 7-2 with a 3.00 ERA in 90.0 regular season innings. He was also 2-0 in the playoffs with a 3.86 ERA.
His splitter is one of the more devastating pitches in the sport, and it's paired with an upper-90s fastball. The Dodgers will be back in action on Tuesday night against Cleveland with first pitch coming at 6:10 p.m. ET.
It will be a matchup of righties on the mound as Dustin May pitches for the Dodgers and Tanner Bibee pitches for Cleveland.
May, who has returned this season from Tommy John surgery, has gone 2-4 with a 4.09 ERA. He's one of just a handful of healthy Dodgers pitchers, as the team is still missing Tyler Glasnow, Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki.
As for Bibee, he's the new ace of the Cleveland staff. He sits at 4-4 thus far with a 3.57 ERA.
The Guardians are 29-24 and in second place in the American League Central.
