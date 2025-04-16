Toronto Blue Jays Beat Atlanta Braves as Kevin Gausman's Splitter Continues to Make History
After losing on Monday, the Toronto Blue Jays rebounded on Tuesday to beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 at Rogers Centre.
Prospect Alan Roden hit his first major league home run and Anthony Santander went 2-for-4 with three RBIs in the win. Kevin Gausman also pitched well, earning his second victory of the season. He allowed just two runs on six hits over 6.0 innings. He walked none, struck out six and lowered his ERA to 2.49.
He also continued to run away with recent baseball history when it comes to the effectiveness of his signature pitch.
Per @CodifyBaseball:
Most swinging strikes vs. their splitter
(the entire Statcast era - 2015 to now):
Kevin Gausman, 1,712 <--- not a typo!
Héctor Neris, 1,013
Masahiro Tanaka, 713
Nathan Eovaldi, 674
Now in his 13th season, Gausman has pitched for the Baltimore Orioles, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, San Francisco Giants, and Blue Jays. He's 104-103 lifetime and owns a 3.83 ERA. He helped the Blue Jays make the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023.
After a last-place finish in 2024, the Blue Jays are looking to get back to the postseason this year. At 10-8, they are in second place in the American League East. The Braves are out to a dreadful start, sitting at 5-12.
The two teams will play again on Wednesday afternoon with first pitch coming at 1:07 p.m. ET. Spencer Strider will make his return from Tommy John surgery against Chris Bassitt.
Bassitt is off to a great start, going 1-0 with a 0.98 ERA thus far.
